Daily news update: SA’s inflation, Motsoaledi’s ZEP fight, CIT heists crisis and parliament fire report

Today’s news update includes the consumer price inflation, which increased to 5.4% in September from 4.8% in August, bringing the rate back to the same level as it was in June.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after suffering a defeat in the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) case.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions in the Hantam municipality in the Northern Cape.

Inflation spikes to 5.4% amid soaring fuel and food costs

Consumer price inflation increased to 5.4% in September from 4.8% in August, bringing the rate back to the same level as it was in June, mainly due to higher fuel prices and slightly higher food inflation.

According to Statistics SA the fuel index increased for a second consecutive month, increasing 7.6% between August and September.

Motsoaledi turns to Supreme Court in Zim permits fight

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after suffering a defeat in the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) case.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday dismissed, with costs, Motsoaledi’s application for leave to appeal against a 28 June ruling on his decision to terminate the ZEP programme.

Motsoledi had filed an appeal application, which was heard on 18 September, seeking an order to argue its case before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Two Free State kids die after allegedly eating snacks from a spaza shop

Two more children, aged three and four, have died after allegedly eating snacks bought from a spaza shop in Vredefort in the Free State.

According to Captain Loraine Earle, police have launched an investigation after the two children were certified dead at the Multi-Purpose Centre in Mokwallo in Vredefort on Sunday.

While the cause of their deaths is yet to be revealed, the community allege the kids died after consuming snacks from a spaza shop.

Nsfas CEO’s contract in question after damning investigation

The CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), Andile Nongogo, is under scrutiny as the Board of NSFAS has called for an explanation on why his contract should not be terminated.

This decision comes in the wake of the release of the results of an investigation conducted by Werksmans Attorneys and Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, which revealed damning findings related to alleged corrupt activities at NSFAS.

CIT heists likely to surge during the festive season, warns G4S

Holiday shopping could be an extreme sport this year, as cash solutions company G4S warns of a possible increase in cash-in-transit (CIT) heists over the festive season.

There has been a rise in CIT heists in South Africa in recent months, with the Cash-in-transit Association of South Africa (Citasa) reporting an 8% national increase between January and September 2023, compared to the year prior.

Why parliament burnt: Inside report on how fire could’ve been prevented

The 2 January 2022 blaze that gutted the National Assembly and some parts of the Old Assembly wing could have been prevented, according to Secretary to Parliament Xolile George.

The findings of an independent internal report into the fire was released on Wednesday.

The mother of the late celebrity chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane has died − reports

The late celebrity chef, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane‘s mother has reportedly passed away.

Tibz was killed alongside multi-award winning rapper AKA in February. The long-time friends were gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road.

According to Zimoja, Tibz’s mother, Ryhab Niniwe Motsoane, died on 5 October, and was buried this past weekend.

The publication claims that Tibz’s mother’s health deteriorated after his untimely passing.

‘OJ’ Mabizela facing uncertain future at AmaZulu after going AWOL

Mbulelo Mabizela, the coach of AmaZulu FC‘s under-13 boys team, has reportedly gone AWOL, and his whereabouts remain a mystery to the club.

Mabizela was a notable absentee at the weekend, when his team participated in games at Pallock Stadium near KwaMashu in Durban.

According to an inside source, Mabizela’s presence at training has also been inconsistent, with him showing up only when he feels like it.

Boks set to unleash Moodie against England … but what about Kriel, Am?

The Springboks are set to unleash Canan Moodie in their Rugby World Cup semi-final encounter against England at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Saturday night.

Moodie came into the World Cup in absolutely scintillating form, but after an injury niggle ruled him out of the opening game against Scotland, he has had to settle into the Boks‘ back-up group of players.