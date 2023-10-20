Daily news update: Malema court bid fails, Kholeka Gcaleka vote and Senzo Meyiwa trial

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 9 February. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

In today’s news update, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has criticised magistrate Twanett Olivier, saying her judgment in his ongoing firearm case was a “sponsored judgment”.

Kholeka Gcaleka has also been recommended for appointment as the new Public Protector, after the National Assembly voted on Thursday.

News Today: 20 October

Court denies Malema’s bid to have gun charges withdrawn

The East London Magistrate’s Court has dismissed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema‘s bid to have his 2018 case of illegally discharging a firearm thrown out of court.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where Magistrate Twanett Olivier handed down judgment.

Kholeka Gcaleka recommended as new public protector

Kholeka Gcaleka has been recommended for appointment as the new Public Protector, after the National Assembly vote.

“Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is recommended for appointment as the Public Protector,” speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said after Gcaleka received 244 yes votes and 12 no votes on Thursday afternoon.

Landmark ruling: RAF ordered to compensate suicide victim’s family

In a landmark ruling handed down by the Western Cape High Court, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) has been ordered to compensate the family of a man who was said to have committed suicide as a result of a motorbike crash that saw him sustain life-long injuries.

Landmark ruling. Image: iStock.

The accident happened in Bloubergstrand on the beachfront in June 2014.

The man had instituted a claim with the RAF but ended up killing himself on 6 December 2016.

‘Audio recording is real evidence’: State in Senzo Meyiwa trial insists expert isn’t needed

There is no need to call an expert to testify about an audio recording of an accused allegedly confessing to his involvement in Senzo Meyiwa‘s murder, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard.

Accused number two Bongani Ntanzi at the Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Tebogo Letsie

The trial-within-a-trial resumed on Thursday to hear arguments on the admissibility of the recording of Bongani Ntanzi’s confession.

Afropiano Festival to take legal action against DJ Maphorisa

Afropiano has released a statement to say it will take legal action against DJ Maphorisa. This after the DJ and producer, whose real name is Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, blasted the festival on social media.

Producer and DJ, Maphorisa. Picture: Supplied

Taking to X, DJ Maphorisa said he and his artists will no longer perform at the festival, citing disrespect.

“I’m not performing in Zambia @afropianofest. Totally disrespectful, especially [for] a promoter coming from outside the country [and] trying to make money with us. All my artists are not attending this event @niapearlza @tylericu hope they paid @focalistic,” he wrote.

Julius Malema stands with DJ Maphorisa following explosive sexual accusations − ‘Mess him up’

Amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa has vowed to make an alleged ex-convict, Bongani Tsime, pay after he accused him of sleeping with male amapiano stars.

DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Instagram/@djmaphorisa

Tsime made the allegations on Against The Wall Podcast, adding that anyone who wants to make it in the industry has to sleep with DJ Maphorisa.

Responding to the allegations on X, Maphorisa said he is going to teach Tsime a lesson.

Ex-PSL referee calls for harsher punishment for Zungu

Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) referee Jerome Damon has called for the ‘harshest punishment’ for Mamelodi Sundowns‘ Bongani Zungu for his horror tackle on TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker.

Bongani Zungu receives a red card from referee Bambiso Masixole during the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup last 16 match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Wednesday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

This was during the Carling Black Label Knockout last-16 clash at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night, which the Rockets won 5-4 on penalties.

Parker was stretchered off the field just after the hour mark after the nasty challenge from the Zungu.

Most experienced Springbok team in history — all the numbers

The Springbok team that will face England in the Rugby World Cup semifinals in Paris on Saturday is the most experienced Bok team ever selected.

Eben Etzebeth will earn his 118th Test cap on Saturday. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

In total, there are 895 caps spread across the matchday-23, with 15 players who’ll be in action on Saturday having played in the 32-12 win by the Boks against England in the 2019 World Cup final in Japan four years ago.

