Weather update: What you need to know for Thursday

On Friday, South Africa will experience isolated rain and showers in the southern regions, with drizzle along the escarpment of Mpumalanga.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions in the Hantam municipality in the Northern Cape on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the weather forecast presents a mixture of conditions.

Here’s what you can expect:

Friday’s weather:

🌞🌄Weather outlook for Friday, Isolated rain and showers in the south, with drizzle along the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, fine and hot to warm, but very hot over the north-western areas of the Northern Cape. #southafricanweather #weatheroutlook #weatherupdate #saws pic.twitter.com/Pb6OdjjdDe — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 18, 2023

The rest of the country is expected to be fine and hot to warm, particularly in the north-western areas of the Northern Cape, where it’s predicted to be very hot.

Saturday’s weather:

Moving into Saturday, scattered to isolated showers and thundershowers are anticipated in the southern and eastern areas. Widespread rain is expected between Cape Agulhas and Gqeberha, with a possibility of flooding.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm. The UVB sunburn index is expected to be moderate.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, with partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions. Cloudy periods along the escarpment are expected in the morning and evening, with drizzle overnight.

Limpopo: Early morning fog in some areas over the central parts. The rest of the province will experience partly cloudy and warm conditions, although it will be cloudy in the north and east initially.

North-West Province: Fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy over the eastern parts.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy over the eastern parts.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches along the coast and over the southern parts. The rest of the province will be fine and hot to very hot. Fresh to strong south-easterly winds are expected along the coast.

Western Cape: Morning fog along the west coast and cloudy to partly cloudy conditions in the east. Otherwise, the province will be fine and warm to hot, with very hot conditions in the west. It will be cool along the south coast. Wind patterns vary along the coast.

Eastern Cape: In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior. The east will be fine and warm but may become cloudy in the south at night.

KwaZulu-Natal: Expect cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and rain in the east.

The UVB sunburn index will be very high in parts of the country.