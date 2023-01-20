Daily news update: Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa’s interdict, Afriforum sues Eskom and Matric results 2022

Citizen Reporter

Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa’s interdict, private prosecution case postponed

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution case against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed to May.

Zuma and his legal team briefly appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday despite Ramaphosa being granted an urgent interdict this week.

The ruling halted the former president’s private prosecution bid against his successor, pending final determination of part B of Ramaphosa’s review application.

AfriForum sues Eskom

The entrance to Eskom’s Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, 25 August 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Civil rights organization AfriForum is suing Eskom in order to obtain information regarding the power supplier’s controversial deals with its service providers.

The group is taking legal action to compel Eskom to provide details of the contracts such as those involving coal supplies and transport companies.

This comes as the country battles chronic load shedding which is crippling individual households and businesses across the country.

Matric results 2022: Free State leads provinces with 88.5% pass rate

Congratulations pour in as Kefilwe Mabote gets married

Top achievers of the matric class of 2022 celebrates in Johannesburg, 18 January 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Free State is the leading province again this year with a pass rate of 88.5%, an increase of 2.8% from 2021, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday.

Limpopo province came last again this year, though it was the second-best improved province, with a 72.1% pass rate – a 5.3% increase from 2021.

Motshekga also lauded the province for reaching a 70% pass rate, fulfilling the promise they made last year after being the only province that failed to reach the milestone.

Social media content creator Kefilwe Mabote gets married. Picture: Instagram

Luxury social media content creator and real estate agent Kefilwe Mabote made a surprising announcement that she is getting married.

Kefilwe shared an Instagram reel of herself in traditional clothing for the lobola proceedings and the cows her mystery partner bought for their union.

The compilation video is the soundtrack by award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo’s song Uthando.

Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi banned for two weeks

Makazole Mapimpi is back in the Sharks team for their Rainbow Cup SA match against the Lions. Picture: Getty Images

The Sharks have suffered a major blow with the news that star wing Makazole Mapimpi will miss two weeks’ of action after being suspended by a Champions Cup disciplinary panel.

Mapimpi was found to have made contact with the eye area of Bordeaux Begles player, Maxime Luca, during their round three Champions Cup match in Durban a week ago.

The incident is said to have happened in the 36th minute, with Mapimpi being cited by the match commissioner Brian Campsall.