Daily news update: Eskom’s failing units, voter registration weekend and heatwave

In today’s news update, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced that more than one million South Africans registered to vote on Saturday – the first day of the voter registration weekend.

In other news, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has labelled performance of Eskom’s power station in generating electricity over the past two weeks as a “major disappointment”.

Heatwave expected in parts of SA this week

Five provinces will transition from heavy rains last week to heatwave conditions this week.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of a heatwave with persistently high temperatures over most parts of the Eastern Cape until Tuesday.

Picture: iStock

The heatwave will persist until Wednesday in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, parts of Limpopo and the extreme northern parts of the City of Tshwane.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke bags global role at Unesco

Nearly three years after her appointment, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke is set to take up a role at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organsation (Unesco).

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke addressing the media at Ronnie Mamoepa, Tshedimosetso House on 8 December 2021. Picture: GCIS

Maluleke will serve as Unesco’s External Auditor for a period of six years from 2024 to 2029, the Presidency has confirmed.

More than one million people register on first day of voter registration weekend

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced that more than one million South Africans registered to vote on Saturday – the first day of the voter registration weekend.

Special voting taking place Edenglen Primary school, 31 November 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

The two-day voter registration weekend started on Saturday. According to the IEC, 23,296 registration stations opened across all provinces, operating from 8am to 5pm.

‘Major disappointment’: Ramokgopa says cluster of failing units contributing to intensity of load shedding

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has labelled performance of Eskom’s power station in generating electricity over the past two weeks as a “major disappointment”.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: GCIS

Briefing the media on the updates of the energy action plan on Sunday, Ramokgopa said South Africa experienced frequent load shedding in recent times due to the unplanned capacity loss factor.

SA ambassador in Hague delivers referral to ICC for war crime probe against Israel

As Israel continues its relentless bombing of Gaza in Palestine, South Africa has reiterated its stance on the ongoing conflict, submitting a joint referral to the International Crimes Court (ICC).

Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) announced on Friday that Vusi Madonsela, South Africa’s ambassador in the Hague, Netherlands personally delivered the referral to the office of the prosecutor (OTP) at the ICC.

Ntokozo Mbambo celebrated for her wins despite Kelly Khumalo’s social media shade

Gospel artist Ntokozo Mbambo has been celebrated as one of the night’s biggest winners at the South African Music Awards (Samas) on Saturday, but her Female Artist of The Year award triggered an onslaught of petty tweets from Kelly Khumalo.

Kelly Khumalo and been vocal about her disgruntlement regarding the Samas, where Nokozo Mbmbo pipped her in the Female Artist of The Year category. Pictures: kellykhumalo,ntokozombambo/Instagram

Mbambo triumphantly walked away with three noteworthy awards at the 29th edition of the Samas, hosted at SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine Tshwane.

Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth World Cup title

Opener Travis Head hit a sparkling 137 to power Australia to a record-extending sixth World Cup title with a convincing six-wicket win over India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Australia’s players celebrate after winning the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Picture: Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP.

Chasing a tricky 241 for victory in the final, Australia slipped to 47-3 before the left-handed Head hit his second century of the tournament to steer the team home with seven overs to spare.

Broos plays down Sundowns influence on Bafana squad

Hugo Broos has refuted the notion that part of his team’s 12-match unbeaten run is down to Mamelodi Sundowns players dominating the squad.

Hugo Broos has rejected suggestions it was the Sundowns players in his Bafana starting that were the main reason for Saturday’s win. Picture: Backpagepix.

The Brazilians had six players in Bafana Bafana’s starting line-up during the 2-1 win over Benin in a World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Jake White calls for four-week URC tours to be reviewed

Bulls director of rugby Jake White says that South African franchises are at a disadvantage when they tour for four weeks in the United Rugby Championship.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White says it’s tough for SA teams to tour for four weeks in the United Rugby Championship. Picture: Tyler Miller/Gallo Images

The Bulls, along with the Sharks, Lions and Stormers, who are left with one game overseas, have all embarked on month-long European tours at the start of the URC season.

