Heatwave expected in parts of SA this week

Here's what to expect this week.

Five provinces will transition from heavy rains last week to heatwave conditions this week.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of a heatwave with persistently high temperatures over most parts of the Eastern Cape until Tuesday.

The heatwave will persist until Wednesday in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, parts of Limpopo and the extreme northern parts of the City of Tshwane.

It will persist until Thursday over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds, affecting some transport routes and travel services in most parts of the Western Cape and the interior of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape on Monday.

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds has been issued between Saldana Bay and Cape Agulhas.

This is accompanied by extremely high fire danger conditions over the central parts of the Western Cape, Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, the central and northern interior of the Eastern Cape, and the northern parts of Limpopo.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Very hot to extremely hot in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Limpopo: Extremely hot in places in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon, except in the northern part of the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North West: Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and the eastern parts. It will be windy over the western parts.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the coast in the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy, warm and windy, but hot to very hot in the north-east becoming cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and hot in the east in the morning, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with light rain in the west from afternoon. It will be windy across the province during the day.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to northeasterly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh northwesterly, but strong to gale force along the south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with mist in the morning, otherwise fine, windy and hot to very hot, but warm along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate easterly, becoming light south westerly towards the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with mist in the morning, otherwise fine and hot but warm along the coast, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south-westerly south of Richards Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.