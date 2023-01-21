Daily news update: ANC Free State conference, Magashule case, Ramaphosa on matric results

Citizen Reporter

WATCH: ANC Free State conference delayed after delegates’ grievances result in chaos, clashes with cops

The African National Congress (ANC) Free State conference taking place at the Imvelo Safari Lodge has been delayed amid disputes over delegation lists.

The disputes escalated on Friday afternoon, resulting in clashes between ANC members and police, who allegedly fired rubber bullets to and sprayed tear gas in the area.

Spokesperson of the ANC in the Mangaung Fannie Ledimo told Newzroom Afrika that although they did not know where the instruction for police to fire rubber bullets came from, things escalated after Zizi Kodwa’s arrival.

Magashule cries foul over yet another Free State asbestos corruption case delay

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA  SEPTEMBER 23: Former ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule speaks to the media outside Bloemfontein High Court during his pre-trial on September 23, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Ace Magashule and 16 co-accused were arrested by the Hawks over the R255-million asbestos corruption case. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

The R255 million Free State asbestos corruption case involving former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Ace Magashule, has been delayed once again.

Magashule and his co-accused, 11 individuals and four companies, on Friday appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein High Court for pre-trial proceedings, but the matter was postponed to 5 May 2023.

The protracted case has been on the pre-trial roll for more than two years.

Murder at Mangaung prison: Leaked report shows ‘Facebook rapist’ was dead before fire in cell

Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein. Photo: G4S website (fair use)

“Facebook Rapist” Thabo Bester’s death at Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year was murder, not suicide, a leaked report confirms.

Last year GroundUp reported on the mysterious circumstances surrounding the alleged death of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

On 3 May 2022, the Department of Correctional Services announced that Bester had been found dead in his cell at the private prison near Bloemfontein. A mattress had been set alight in the cell in which Bester had been isolated. A body was beneath the mattress, burned beyond recognition.

Ramaphosa congratulates matric class of 2022 for their outstanding performance

St Stithians College matriculants, from left to right, Ruth Lebese, Rachel Mutambara, Tshedza Matiwaza and Neo Monkhe celebrate as they collect their results, 18 January 2023, in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the matric class of 2022 achieving an 80.1% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

The NSC overall pass rate stood at 80.1%, which was an improvement of 3.7% from the pass rate achieved by the class of 2021, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday evening.

Class of 2022: Get your matric results here

The Free State was the leading province again this year with a pass rate of 88.5%, an increase of 2.8% from 2021.

‘We are in bliss’ – Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal baby name

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their family, daughter Luna and son Miles. Picture: Instagram

Model Chrissy Teigen married to award-winning musician John Legend has welcomed their new baby.

The married couple, who already have two children together, have been open about their struggles to get pregnant again after doing a medical abortion prior.

In February 2022, Teigen revealed they were undergoing fertility treatments in an effort to possibly have another child.

Arsenal face Man Utd test as struggling Liverpool host Chelsea

Manchester United’s Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay (right) vies with Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard (left) during the English Premier League football match at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. The sides are set to meet at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Arsenal face a stern test of their Premier League title credentials against Manchester United this weekend as Liverpool and Chelsea meet in a clash of two clubs desperate to escape mid-table obscurity.

At the bottom, Frank Lampard takes Everton to face David Moyes’ West Ham, with both managers under intense pressure as the relegation trap door looms.

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the key talking points ahead of the action.

