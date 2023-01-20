Ramaphosa congratulates matric class of 2022 for their outstanding performance

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the matric class of 2022 achieving an 80.1% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

2022 matric results

The NSC overall pass rate stood at 80.1%, which was an improvement of 3.7% from the pass rate achieved by the class of 2021, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday evening.

Class of 2022: Get your matric results here

The Free State was the leading province again this year with a pass rate of 88.5%, an increase of 2.8% from 2021.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal contributed the most number of Bachelor passes, though all provinces improved, said Motshekga.

Provincial level performance

The Free State is the leading province again, at 85.5%

Gauteng (84.4%)

KwaZulu-Natal (83%)

Western Cape achieved (81.4%)

North West (79.8%)

Eastern Cape (77.3%)

Mpumalanga (76.8%)

Northern Cape (74.2%)

Limpopo (72.1%)

ALSO READ: Matric class of 2022 records pass rate of 80.1%

‘Beacon for a hopeful future’

Ramaphosa on Friday offered his congratulations to the class of 2022 for their outstanding individual and collective performances in the face of challenges arising from two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and load shedding, saying the cohort was “a beacon for a hopeful future”.

“The class of 2022 deserves the congratulations and respect of the nation for rising above the challenges of Covid-19, load shedding and a period of unrest.



“We must all work together to build a society where learners are not measured only by their resilience in testing times but where they can fulfill their potential in conducive conditions,” the president said in a statement.

The class of 2022 has, through its commendable performance, made South Africa’s future more hopeful, he said.

“A future in which this generation of young South Africans will take our country to new heights.



“As much as we celebrate individual achievement, the class of 2022 also constitutes a pass for our education system; it vindicates the extensive and unwavering investment we have made in education during nearly 30 years of freedom.”

‘Diligence of pupils’

The country owes the achievements of 2022 to the matric pupils alongside the commitment and support of teachers, who also endured the challenges of the year, as well as education officials, Ramaphosa added.

The president also had words of encouragement for pupils who did not pass their NSC exams: “For the relatively small proportion of unsuccessful candidates, this is not the end of the road; you can pick yourself up and take advantage of a number of options that will empower you to continue your journey to success.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.

NOW READ: Matric results 2022: Free State leads provinces with 88.5% pass rate