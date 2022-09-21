Daily news update: Eskom, Winnie Madikizela museum fraud and IFP counsellor’s murder

Citizen Reporter

‘This is the Eskom we inherited’, says Gordhan as Steenhuisen calls for ‘state of disaster’ to be declared

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for a declaration of a state of emergency on Eskom and the energy sector in the country.

DA leader John Steenhuisen addressed the public in a press conference on Tuesday, where he criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC-led government for its lack of urgency in implementing the energy response plan.

With the country currently experiencing stage 5 load shedding, Steenhuisen said government needed to appoint independent experts to oversee the implementation of their response to the electricity crisis.

“In addition to appointing this outside expert whose sole focus must be the recovery of our electricity supply, there are a number of additional steps which the DA has already called for on numerous occasions that still need to be put in place,” he said during the virtual media briefing.

He also called for a declaration of a state of disaster on Eskom.

Hawks arrest government officials over Winnie Madikizela-Mandela museum fraud

The home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort, Free State, on 27 April 2019. The house is meant to be transformed into a museum to preserve her memory. Photo: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Deon Raath

The Hawks on Tuesday arrested five suspects – including a former head of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and two former municipal managers of the Lejweleputswa District Municipality – for fraudulent activities around the Brandfort Museum project.

The project was meant to transform the house Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was banished to by the apartheid government into a museum. The house was in Brandfort, Free State.

The renovations have since stalled because of rising costs as well as the money that was allocated for the project – as much as R3 million – going missing.

WATCH | IFP councillor claims party leader killed Msinga councillor during funeral

IFP members display the party flag. Picture: IFP

The IFP leadership has dispatched a delegation to KwaZulu-Natal’s Msinga Municipality amid claims that an IFP councillor there was behind the recent assassination of a fellow councillor, Siyanda Magubane.

Magubane was shot and killed a week ago while in his vehicle. During Magubane’s funeral service in Msinga on Saturday, IFP councillor Lungisani Ntuli dropped a bombshell when he told mourners that it was another councillor who killed Magubane.

“I don’t want to [beat] around the bush. [Councillor’s name], you are the one who killed my brother, Magubane. I have already given police information to that effect,” said Ntuli, who is also a member of the Msinga Municipality’s Exco.

In a video clip seen by The Witness, police could be seen walking over to the podium and whisking Ntuli away.

Real or fake? Meghan Markle’s tears for Queen questioned as viral video surfaces

Meghan Markle made headlines on Tuesday after her emotional display at the queen’s funeral was scrutinized by several media outlets.

What should have been seen as a genuine emotional moment exhibited by Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, is now being questioned and scrutinised across the globe.

Pictures of the Duchess of Sussex wiping away her tears during the queen’s state funeral has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate about whether or not her waterworks were real or if she was just putting on a show for the cameras.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has had a strained relationship with the royal family ever since they renounced their duties as working royals in February last year.

The duo’s interview with Oprah in March 2021, strained the relationship between Harry, his wife and his family even more.

Malesela leaves Royal AM, rejoins Marumo Gallants

Daniel Malesela has rejoined Marumo Gallants as head coach (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Dan Malesela has returned to Marumo Gallants just days after leaving his post as co-coach of Royal AM.

Malesela left Gallants at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa. His departure came as a bit of a surprise considering that he had led the club to the to safety and into the final of the Nedbank Cup.

The 57-year-old joined Royal AM at the beginning of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season as a co-coach to Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo.