Swallows coach placed on special leave, reveals plot to oust him

Phakaaathi Reporter

Dylan Kerr has been placed on special leave by Swallows FC following the team’s humiliating loss to Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership last weekend.

Swallows came out of the Princess Magogo Stadium with their tails in between their legs after a 4-0 drubbing by Abafana Bes’thende.

This was in Kerr’s first game in the dugout after a protracted work permit issue. Musa Nyatama had been the stand-in coach in his abscence.

Immediately after the game, Kerr was summoned to a special meeting with club chairman David Mogashoa on Monday afternoon.

While speaking to the media after the game, Kerr received a call from Mogashoa where he was summoned to the meeting.

It was believed that Mogashoa would fire Kerr but sources have revealed that his contract is watertight and he cannot be fired easily hence he had been placed on special leave.

If he is fired, he would have to be paid out and at the moment Swallows cannot afford that as they are going through financial difficulties.

That is why he has just been placed on special leave. Phakaaathi had reported earlier that Swallows had already lined up Ernst Middendorp for the position.

This was while Kerr was unavailable due to protracted work permit issues which prevented him from sitting on the bench for the team’s games.

Kerr told the media on Saturday that there were some senior players in the team that are working against him and influencing everyone to derail him.

“I hear that the senior players might be playing against me and trying to intimidate everybody not to get results.

“But I am big enough. The standards that I set, not just for myself but for the players, are high enough.

“Now, they’ve got to mirror that in training, which they do. But in games, we have yet again killed ourselves,” Kerr is quoted as saying.