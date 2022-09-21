‘Don’t expect stage 5 load shedding to end anytime soon’

Faizel Patel

South Africans have been warned not to expect load shedding to end anytime soon.

On Tuesday Eskom made it blatantly clear that deliberate power cuts would continue to be implemented at Stage 5, with the possibility of reducing one stage by Thursday.

South Africans have been left angered and frustrated by the severe stages of the power cuts which even prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut short his US trip and rush back to try and sort out the energy crisis.

Generation units offline

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsa piled on the bad news saying that four generation units at four power stations were taken offline for emergency repairs since Monday afternoon.

“These are a generating unit each at Arnot, Lethabo, Kendal and Majuba power stations. Seven units returned to service at Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Kusile, Lethabo and Majuba power stations.”

Apology

The dark lords at Megawatt Park also wanted you to know that they are sorry for plunging the country into darkness.

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate load shedding, which is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.”

Stage 5 load shedding

“While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue the Stage 5 load shedding to limit the use of the emergency generation reserves, Mantshantsha said.

Mantshantsha said the emergency generation reserves are severely constrained by extensive utilisation to supplement generation capacity.

“We currently have 4 098MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 121MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom will promptly communicate any further changes.”

Fire Gwede Mantashe

Meanwhile, as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to meet with his cabinet on Wednesday over the current bouts of blackouts, members of parliament are calling for immediate solutions to the power crisis.

Opposition parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have not only called for heads to roll at the ailing parastatal but also singled out Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

DA leader John Steenhuizen said Mantashe must be axed.

“The second is the firing of Minister Mantashe. It is incomprehensible that he’s managed to remain in this crucial position despite these multiple failures.”

Fire Eskom board

The EFF demanded that Eskom’s board of directors, including CEO Andre de Ruyter and Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer, be fired with immediate effect over the current load shedding crisis.

“The EFF warns that failure to fire Eskom’s board, CEO and COO will require us to take more radical steps to ensure that competent, dependable, and fit people are in charge of Eskom to resolve the energy crisis and bring an end to blackouts that have become a permanent feature of our lives,” the EFF said.

