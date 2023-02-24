Daily news update: Gang leader killed, stage 8 load shedding and EFF motion of no confidence

Citizen Reporter

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

WATCH: Notorious Fast Guns gang leader killed in apparent hit

Police have opened a case of murder after the leader of the notorious Fast Guns gang was killed in an apparent hit, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood the 38-year-old man was shot on Thursday 23 February 2023, just before 4pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo told The Citizen, the shooting happened on William Nicol Drive.

SA technically in stage 8 load shedding despite Eskom saying it’s stage 6

Experts say South Africans should brace for consistent stage 7 load shedding from July… Photo: iStock

Eskom seems to have implemented stage 8 load shedding without informing the South African public.

According to a tweet on Tuesday evening from Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom’s peak feedback showed that it had implemented 7 045MW of load shedding.

This equates to stage 8 power cuts.

EFF want secret ballot for motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 29: Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula look on during the first day of the Cabinet Lekgotla at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House on January 29, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa and his executive will hold a two-day lekgotla this week in preparation for February’s state of the nation address. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to face her first motion of no confidence next month.

The motion, submitted by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), against Mapisa-Nqakula is being considered by deputy speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli.

The EFF wants the National Assembly to remove Mapisa-Nqakula from her position after the party’s MPs were forcibly removed from the Cape Town City Hall chamber during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 9 February.

WATCH: What happened to AKA’s tombstone?

A side by side comparison of AKA’s grave on Saturday afternoon (left) and Tuesday afternoon (right), at Westpark Cemetery, 21 February 2023. Picture: The Citizen

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of AKA’s tombstone has finally been revealed, putting all rumours to rest.

Fans were left puzzled when they visited the rapper’s gravesite only to find his tombstone missing, even though it was seen just days before at his funeral.

Speculation of theft and foul play began to spread like wildfire.

Sundowns look to roar in Al Ahly’s den

Sundowns goalkeepers Denis Onyango and Ronwen Williams. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

In six visits to Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns have only managed to chisel out one win against their Caf Champions League rivals. But given Masandawana’s rich vein of form, Sundowns have every reason to believe that they can upset the record holders in front of their home crowd.

Sundowns had a great start to this season’s group stages as they sit at the summit of the Group B, with six points from two games. Meanwhile, The Red Devils were stunned by Al Hilal last time out, losing 1-0 to Florent Ibenge’s side.

