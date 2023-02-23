WATCH: What happened to AKA’s tombstone?

Asanda Mbayimbayi

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of AKA’s tombstone has finally been revealed, putting all rumours to rest.

Fans were left puzzled when they visited the rapper’s gravesite only to find his tombstone missing, even though it was seen just days before at his funeral.

Speculation of theft and foul play began to spread like wildfire.

Where is AKA’s tombstone?

The grave of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes at Westpark Cemetery, 21 February 2023. AKA was killed outside a restaurant o Durban’s popular Florida Road. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

AKA’s tombstone was not stolen, but taken back by the stone mason because it could not be installed on the same day as the burial.

This was verified by Josh Kenp, the Operations Manager at Authentic Stones, following widespread rumours about the missing tombstone.

Family aware tombstone removed

Kenp said the tombstone was removed to prevent it sinking into the ground.

“The family is very much aware that the tombstone was removed after the burial.

“The tombstone was only at the funeral on Saturday for unveiling purposes, hence it was removed afterwards.

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ tombstone at his final resting place at Heroes Acre, Westpark Cemetery, in Johannesburg, 18 February 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“Once the burial is over, we still need to lay a concrete foundation then we install the tombstone on top of the concrete foundation, otherwise if we installed the tombstone on Saturday, the tombstone would have sunk,” said Kenp.

Installation of the tombstone

“Normally, cemeteries have certain rules as to when tombstone installations can be done.

“Some cemeteries permit tombstones to be installed within three months and some after six months.

The grave of rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes at Westpark Cemetery, 21 February 2023. AKA was killed outside a restaurant on Durban’s popular Florida Road. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony on 18 February 2023. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

“At the Westpark Cemetery where AKA has been laid to rest, you can’t do the installation directly after the funeral and you are not allowed to do installations on Saturdays, so we have to install it during the week where we will lay concrete foundation as the burial is already done.

“But because the cemetery gave us a special permission to install the tombstone of the late legend immediately, this is why we will install it back again either this week or next week,” said Kenp.

