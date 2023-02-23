WATCH: Notorious Fast Guns gang leader killed in apparent hit

Faizel Patel

Police have opened a case of murder after the leader of the notorious Fast Guns gang was killed in an apparent hit, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood the 38-year-old man was shot on Thursday 23 February 2023, just before 4pm.

A “Fast Guns”

leader was shot dead on the West Rand today. Yesterday, a friend of his was also shot dead. There are now fears of reprisal attacks. Viral messages are asking residents of Westbury, Newlands and Eldorado Park to be on their guard- fearing more gang violence. pic.twitter.com/ugid81q68F— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 23, 2023

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo told The Citizen, the shooting happened on William Nicol Drive.

“It is reported that the deceased was driving in a white Mercedes Benz, when he was shot at by the suspects who were driving in a Silver Jetta 6.”

“It is alleged that the deceased lost control of his vehicle and hit the pavement. The paramedics were called to the scene and took the victim to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead,” Masondo said.

It is believed the murder of the Fast Guns gang leader will likely cause tensions in the community and with other rival gangs.

ALSO READ: Gang-related murder suspects killed in shootout with police

Motive

Masondo added that the motive for the killing could not be confirmed.

“Police have started with the investigation.”

“We are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App,” Masondo said.

Murder trial

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, a man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for murder after a two-year trial.

Anele White appeared in The Strand Regional court on 20 February 2023, where sentence was handed down.

Altercation

It is understood that in November 2021, White got involved in a physical altercation with a 25-year-old man at a shebeen in Ezinkomeni informal settlement.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the 33-year-old White left and came back later with a knife which he used to stab the victim to death.

Arrest

“He was arrested on the same day by Lwandle police and remanded in custody.”

“The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Phathekile welcomed the judgement,” Gwala said.