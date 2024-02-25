Daily news update: ANC election manifesto | SANDF dismisses claims in DRC deployment | Trevor Noah on having ‘real jobs’

Headlines you may have missed:

In today’s news, the ANC held its 2024 election manifesto in Durban on Saturday. The party said it will create 2.5 million work opportunities over the next five years. This formed part of the six priorities the ANC said it would focus on to transform the economy.

The SANDF also dismissed claims that South Africa deployed soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is linked to the untapped gold, cobalt and high-grade copper reserves in the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said he is confident the ANC will win the election this year.

News today: 25 February

ANC says it will create 2.5 million work opportunities in next five years

The ANC said it will “create and sustain” 2.5 million work opportunities over the next five years. The ruling party made this promise at its 2024 election manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 24 February 2024, where the ANC launched its election manifesto. Picture: Supplied/ANC

It said it will achieve this by creating 500 000 jobs a year.

It said the jobs will involve delivering public goods and services in communities.

Ramaphosa unveils ANC’s six key priorities for 2024 election manifesto

The ANC will focus on six key priorities as part of the party’s 2024 election manifesto, said president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, where he delivered the manifesto to thousands of ANC supporters.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ANC/X

He said the ANC would focus on building inclusive industries, addressing the cost of living, investing in South Africa’s defense, and advancing freedom.

In addition, he said the ANC would continue to build a better Africa and world by renewing the ANC’s mandate.

SANDF dismisses claims of mineral interests in DRC deployment

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed claims that South Africa’s insistence on deploying soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is commercially motivated.

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed at least 2 900 SANDF soldiers to provide support in combating illicit armed factions in eastern DRC.

People gather next to some vehicles from the SA National Defence Force as part of the SADC Mission as they flee the Masisi territory, in eastern DRC, following clashes between M23 rebels and government forces on 7 February. Residents say the conflict is intensifying in the territory. Pictures: AFP

The deployment of soldiers has now been linked to the minerals in the region.

The DRC is said to have untapped gold, cobalt and high-grade copper reserves.

Limpopo police seize bakkie stolen in Gauteng bound for Zimbabwe

Limpopo police have arrested a 33-year-old South African man and seized a suspected stolen bakkie valued at over R1 million.

Picture: SAPS

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the bakkie was intercepted in Polokwane en route to be smuggled into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border post.

The suspect was arrested following a high-speed car chase.

Two brothers killed in shooting outside liquor outlet in Nelspruit

Two brothers were killed and another two people were critically injured after being shot multiple times at a liquor store in Calcutta, Nelspruit, late on Friday night.

The brothers, aged 25 and 30, as well as a 35-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were shot by unknown suspects at about 11:40pm. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi said the suspects took a firearm from one of the dead brothers.

The other two victims were rushed to hospital.

The ANC will return to power, says Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile expressed confidence that the ANC would secure another five-year term leading the national government.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe

In an interview with eNCA, Mashatile said that the ruling party was aiming for a decisive victory and would return to power.

“The ANC is still finalising its list. We are convinced that we will win this election decisively so we are coming back,” he said.

Pirates ease past Crystal Lake

Orlando Pirates began their Nedbank Cup defence with ease after thrashing amateur side Crystal Lake FC 6-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki celebrating his goal with teammates. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

It was a dominant performance as expected by Pirates, as they went into the break leading 4-0, showing no mercy to the SAFA Regional League club, who struggled throughout the game against the DStv Premiership outfit.

‘Driving a taxi in SA. Now that’s a stressful job’ – Mzansi reacts to jobs Trevor Noah has had

Former The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah’s latest podcast on Spotify, had his listeners in stitches when he sat down with two of his closest friends Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo to talk about a few topics, including whether the South African comedian ever really had a real job before he moved to America.

The podcast called What Now? with Trevor Noah covers everything in the world of entertainment, sports, politics and business.

Pictures: Twitter @Anele

One of the topics that had Netizens laughing out loud was the trio debating whether Trevor has ever really had a ‘real job’.

