Two brothers killed in shooting outside liquor outlet in Nelspruit

Two other people were wounded during the shooting at the liquor store in Calcutta, Nelspruit.

Two brothers were killed and another two people were critically injured after being shot multiple times at a liquor store in Calcutta, Nelspruit, late on Friday night.

Shooting at Nelspruit liquor outlet

The brothers, aged 25 and 30, as well as a 35-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were shot by unknown suspects at about 11:40pm. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi said the suspects took a firearm from one of the dead brothers.

“On police’s arrival, the first victim was found next to the rear right wheel of his vehicle whilst his brother was found a few metres away from the vehicle.

“The brothers sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel,” said Nkosi.

The other two victims were rushed to hospital.

“The 35-year-old female was shot on the thigh whilst a 29-year-old male was shot on his upper body,” said Nkosi.

Police found 12 empty 9mm cartridge cases and one projectile at the scene of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Calcutta Detective Branch Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Sikhumbuzo Ceko on 082 922 9902 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, you can contact police via the MySaps app.

Murder suspect arrested in Jeffreys Bay

Meanwhile, a shooting in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man on Friday.

The victim was talking to two other men at his home in Ocean View when the suspect is believed to have entered his yard. The suspect then pointed a gun at the homeowner.

“As they ran, shots were fired, hitting the deceased,” said police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy.

Police found and arrested the suspect at a farmhouse a few hours later. McCarthy said a 9mm pistol with ammunition was also found with the suspect.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 26 February 2024. He is facing charges of murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

