The ANC will return to power, says Mashatile

Despite the ANC's faults, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says the party will come back to power again.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile expressed confidence that the ANC would secure another five-year term leading the national government.

ANC confident in victory

In an interview with eNCA, Mashatile said that the ruling party was aiming for a decisive victory and would return to power.

“The ANC is still finalising its list. We are convinced that we will win this election decisively so we are coming back,” he said.

Mashatile has come under scrutiny for several corruption allegations reported to the police. The DA has also accused him of fraud and nepotism.

“The DA has always been making allegations, so we have said to them they must go to the relevant authorities against me and not only against me, but against any of the ANC leaders,” Mashatile said.

Concerns about heightened security

Meanwhile, Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has criticised the ruling party for the heightened police presence at the Moses Mabhida stadium where the party is launching its Mayihlome Manifesto weeks before the national and provincial elections.

Media reports suggested that there were at least 1,000 police officers from different sections of the security forces. The police had confirmed that there were enough police resources to ensure that the ANC manifesto launch proceeds without any hiccups.

Speaking to The Citizen, Maimane said it was troubling that there was strong police presence at the ANC manifesto while the country was battling with high crime volumes and a shortage of police officers.

“The most important people to the ANC are the ANC they have long stopped looking after citizens with the murder rate increasing its crucial that we get an independent police commissioner who will do the work of protecting citizens and not party politics,” he said.

The ANC was expecting over 100,000 people at the event, with some being catered for in overflow halls and on the pitch of the stadium.

The Citizen understands that security was also tight at the entrance of the stadium, with certain objects like bottles not being allowed inside.

The ANC was confident that it was going to fill up the Moses Mabhida stadium, which would show that the ANC still had strong support from people in KZN.

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said ANC members were upbeat and had come in droves to receive the marching orders for the elections.