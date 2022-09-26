Daily news update: Motlanthe says Ramaphosa ‘may be hiding something’, shark attack in Plettenberg Bay, men bust with 247 explosives

Citizen Reporter

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe said President Cyril Ramaphosa “may be hiding something” through his delays in responding to the controversial robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

Mothlanthe made the remarks during an interview with Newzroom Afrika’s politics editor Lukhanyo Calata.

The former president said it “would not work for an explanation to be given and then for the offence to be swept under the carpet.”

“So the fact that Parliament is seized with this matter, the Hawks are investigating, Public Protectors office says that the truth shall out at some point or other.”

Beaches in Plettenberg Bay have been closed after a 39-year-old woman died after being attacked by a shark at Central Beach on Sunday morning.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon confirmed they responded to the incident at 07:53am.

This is the second fatal shark attack in Plettenberg Bay in three months.

Two suspects were arrested by members of the police’s Beitbridge Task Team along the N1 highway near the Beitbridge border post in possession of 247 explosives on Friday.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the suspects were stopped during a stop and search operations.

The officials spotted a suspicious blue Toyota Corolla sedan with two occupants and stopped it.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the members found four bags in the boot of the car containing 247 blasting cartridges, 1,250 connector capped fuses and seven reels of detonating cords,” said Ledwaba.

South Africans will have to endure load shedding until at least Thursday after Eskom announced that stage 3 will continue between 12am and 4pm, with stage 4 kicking in from 4pm to midnight.

“A further update will be published on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes,” Eskom said in a statement on Sunday.

It said it has 5 897MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 739MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has joined Al-Ahli Saudi FC.

The Saudi Arabian club announced his signing on Sunday morning.

“Pitso Mosimane is the new manager of our first football team,” read a tweet from Al-Ahli.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has asked the office of the Public Protector to investigate suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi’s appointment by the provincial Department of Health last year.

The party’s Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said the department accused him of “sensational allegations and deliberate distortion of facts” after he stated that Mthunzi was appointed even though he was facing a disciplinary charge that should have disqualified him.

Last week, the department denied that Mthunzi faced disciplinary action at the time his appointment was effected.