Khaya Ndubane
25 Sep 2022
11:30 am

Pitso Mosimane lands new job in Saudi Arabia

Pitso-Mosimane-joins-Al-Ahli-Saudi
Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has joined Al-Ahli Saudi Club. (Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix)

Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has joined Al-Ahli Saudi FC.

ALSO READ: Sundowns explain Kermit Erasmus exit

The Saudi Arabian club announced his signing on Sunday morning.

“Pitso Mosimane is the new manager of our first football team,” read a tweet from Al-Ahli.

Mosimane has been without a job after leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly three months ago.

He was linked with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, but the Soweto giants appointed Jose Riveiro and Arthur Zwane respectively.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor was also linked with a move back to Al Ahly, but that move also failed to materialise.

