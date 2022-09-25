Daily news update: Maimane launches new party, Boks fall short, EFF critical of Heritage Day

Citizen Reporter

New political formation Build One SA will change the landscape of South Africa come the 2024 national elections, said its leader Mmusi Maimane.

The former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader launched Build One SA (BOSA) in Naledi, Soweto on Saturday.

In a speech accompanied by ululations, Maimane said all provinces had representatives at the event.

It was a night of mixed emotions for the Springboks as they picked up a deserved 38-21 win over Argentina, but missed out what they needed to clinch the Rugby Championship, leaving the All Blacks as champions for 2022.

Needing a bonus point and a massive points difference win of 40 points to claim the title, the Boks were once again architects of their own demise as they missed a slew of chances in the first half that could have put them well on their way to a big win.

But it was a solid performance none-the-less, however the team is unfortunately missing a killer instinct that they desperately needed in the game.

The red berets were in no celebratory mood on Heritage Day, saying it was yet another year where black people are without land and remain on the outskirts of the economy and means of production.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said in a statement heritage, which speaks to the cultural fabric and history of society, was determined and crafted by those who control what was regarded as worthy of remembering and observing.

“It is clear in South Africa that we have inherited a culture of being conquered and have made into monuments the genocidal racists who have stripped Africans of their dignity and place in our land. As part of our culture, we have cemented an anthem of racists in our national anthem, and have allowed the names of those who plundered this country and colonised this continent to occupy places of significance such as street names and statues,” the party said.

The highly anticipated big day of the DStv Delicious Festival arrived, however there were a few delays and hiccups.

The first day of the DStv Delicious Festival on Saturday saw headline artist Burna Boy perform at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

But festival goers shared their frustration on social media about the traffic jams leading into Kyalami. Organisers also shared on Twitter that there were a number of people entering the venue with fake tickets.

In his Heritage Day address on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to celebrate the diversity of cultures in the country and to be more hospitable towards foreigners.

Ramaphosa referred to the spirit of Ubuntu to while encouraging South Africans to show compassion to people, “especially those less fortunate, and also to those from foreign lands who have sought refuge here”.

“We are, as South Africans, a friendly and hospitable people and it is inconsistent with our values to be xenophobic,” the president said.

With political killings on the rise in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC on Friday came out against opposition parties who attribute the spike in assassinations to the ruling party’s failure to implement the recommendations of the Moerane Commission.

The Moerane Commission to probe political killings, was established by the ANC-led KZN government in 2016 and made a number of recommendations, including that councillors, mayors and other political office bearers should desist from interfering in tender-awarding processes.

Since the commission handed over its report to the provincial government in 2018, scores of politicians, mainly municipal councillors, have been murdered.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has rubbished claims that he instructed police to conduct spot checks and ascertain immigration status of foreign nationals as misleading.

The minister said it was the Immigration Act that empowered the police to conduct spot checks to ascertain immigration status.

The Act states that when so requested by an immigration officer or a police officer, any person shall identify himself or herself as a citizen, permanent resident or foreigner.

Stellenbosch University (SU) has suspended a student who urinated on his roommate’s chair at the Helshoogte men’s residence.

This is the second urination scandal to hit the university this year.

Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, the university’s deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, confirmed the incident and the suspension of the student pending investigations on Friday.