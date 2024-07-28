Daily news update: Students suspended over ‘slave auction’| SA’s first Olympic medal | Libyan military camp ‘non-compliant’

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, several students have been suspended from Pinelands High School in Cape Town over an alleged “auction” of black students at the school recently.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu visited the site of an alleged military training centre in Mpumalanga, detailing its transformation from a security guard training facility to a reported military camp.

The Blitzboks won SA’s first Olympic Games medal in Paris, while Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie is not happy with his deputy condemning Israel’s participation in the games.

EFF leader Julius Malema believes China may be able to help SA’s Parliament rebuild efforts, and we have tips to get on top of your tax return.

News today: 28 July 2024

Students suspended over Cape Town school ‘slave auction’ [VIDEO]

Several Pinelands High School students have been suspended amid an outcry over an alleged racist incident.

Black pupils were allegedly held in a cage and auctioned off. Picture: Video screengrab (via The Witness)

The students were suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into an alleged “auction” of black students at the school recently.

Students at Pinelands High School allegedly locked up fellow black pupils in a cage and pretended to auction them to the highest bidder.

Continue reading

‘Non-compliant’ security guard training facility turned ‘Libyan military camp’

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says an alleged illegal military camp in Mpumalanga was not compliant and 95 Libyans found there are in the country illegally.

Large tents were discovered at the suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The foreign nationals were arrested on Friday morning after police raided the site in White River. Firearms, military equipment, cocaine, dagga, and other illegal substances were reportedly confiscated.

There is reportedly a gym and shooting range on the private land, which Mchunu said on Saturday was not being used for its intended purposes as a training facility for security guards.

Continue reading

First SA Olympic medal in Paris: Blitzboks beat Australia for Sevens bronze

The Blitzboks finished their Olympic Games Sevens tournament on the best possible note by clinching a thrilling 26-19 win over Australia in the Bronze medal match at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.

Siviwe Soyizwapi and Shaun Williams celebrate the Blitzboks Olympic Games Sevens bronze medal match win over Australia at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.

Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

After going down to hosts France in the semifinals earlier in the day, the Blitzboks were desperate to walk away with a medal, and they did that after fighting back from a halftime deficit against an in-form Australia, whose only previous loss had come in their semi against Fiji.

Continue reading

Malema: Call China to help rebuild Parliament quickly [VIDEO]

EFF leader Julius Malema says SA must use its “friendship” with China to get help with rebuilding Parliament.

Smoke billows out of the National Assembly building after a fire at Parliament on 2 January 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

A blaze in January 2022 left parts of the National Assembly and Old Assembly wing gutted. Two years later construction has yet to begin and is estimated to cost around R3 billion.

Speaking at an EFF Birthday celebration rally in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on Saturday Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa had promised smart cities and bullet trains but could not even deliver basic services.

Continue reading

Trouble brewing in GNU? McKenzie unhappy as his deputy condemns Israel’s participation at Olympics

In an early sign of disharmony in the government of national unity (GNU), Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has voiced his displeasure at a statement issued by his deputy minister, Peace Mabe.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

On Friday, Mabe issued a statement condemning Israel’s participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics. She said it ‘undermines’ the spirit of the Olympics.

It, however, didn’t seem to have the approval of McKenzie.

Continue reading

Tips to get on top of your tax return

Tax filing season has officially begun and individual taxpayers have until 21 October 2024 to submit their tax returns to Sars. Whether you like it or not, you have to deal with the taxman.

Image: iStock

If you are not one of the lucky ones who do not need to file a tax return or were selected for auto-assessment, you will have to get your documents in order.

Carrie Norden, senior tax specialist at Allan Gray, gives this step-by-step guide for a successful tax return process.

Continue reading

WATCH: Zuma’s MK party confirms Facebook account hacked after X-rated content was posted

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has confirmed that its Facebook account was hacked.

The MK party said its Facebook account was hacked. Photo: iStock

It is understood that X-rated material was posted on the MK party’s Facebook account following the hack.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said it was aware of the malicious content posted on its page.

Continue reading

New Foton Tunland not a ‘cheaply concocted’ Chinese bakkie

Foton South Africa reckons the new Tunland has enough going for it to dispel any reservations local buyers might have towards it being another Chinese-built bakkie.

The Foton Tunland G7 double TL manual isn’t your everyday base model. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Following in the footsteps of the first local Tunland, Foton this month presented the latest reiteration of its bakkie nameplate which now features the G7 designation.

Continue reading