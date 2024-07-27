‘Libyan military camp’ not compliant and ‘more militant than security training centre’

Minister confirms facility was both a security training company that was not compliant and a military camp training militia.

Large tents were discovered at the suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says an alleged illegal military camp in Mpumalanga was not compliant and 95 Libyans found there are in the country illegally.

The foreign nationals were arrested on Friday morning after police raided the site in White River. Firearms, military equipment, cocaine, dagga, and other illegal substances were reportedly confiscated.

There is reportedly a gym and shooting range on the private land, which Mchunu said on Saturday was not being used for its intended purposes as a training facility for security guards.

A security guard training camp gone militant

He confirmed that the facility was both a security training company that was not compliant and a military camp training militia.

“The facility here is legal but under further scrutiny but what is going on here is not compliant. There is a gap between what has been applied for and what is going on here.

“When you apply for a facility like this, you will follow certain compliances. When the certificate was issued these were satisfied. The investigation reveals that since then there has been a gap between the basis on which the application was granted and what is happening here”.

“All indications here are pointing to this being more of a military training facility than an ordinary security training centre. That is certain.

“If you like, wholly military and partially security. That is a concern.”

WATCH: Minister Mchunu explains what police have found so far.

[WATCH] "They are here illegally. We would like them to be out of the country as soon as possible." – Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on the 95 Libyans arrested at an alleged illegal military camp in Mpumalanga. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/CMGqXF0sPk — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 27, 2024

‘Certified training service provider’

National Police Commissioner General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola confirmed that legal firearms were found but they did not appear to have been used.

“It is a certified training service provider and the weapons are legal for training, but there is no evidence that these weapons were used at all”.

Mchunu denied that police were being trained at the facility.

He said the owner would be arrested if implicated in ongoing investigations.

95 Libyans were arrested on 26 July 2024 when police raided a suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

In the country illegally

Mchunu said the Libyans were in police custody and were in the country illegally.

“The process of visa applications was violated which is being identified.

“It is clear that they are here illegally because their applications had violations. To that effect, we want them out of the country as soon as possible.”

Dozens of police took part in an early-morning raid on an alleged military training camp in White River, Mpumalanga on Friday. Picture: Screengrab/ X/ Newzroom Afrika

He said talks between SA and Libyan officials would likely follow in the coming days.

“There are indications that the Libyan government may want to talk to South Africa about this, but we are not there yet. These may be confined to the presidency.”