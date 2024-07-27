New Foton Tunland not a ‘cheaply concocted’ Chinese bakkie

G7 seems good enough to give the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger a few sleepless nights.

Foton South Africa reckons the new Tunland has enough going for it to dispel any reservations local buyers might have towards it being another Chinese-built bakkie.

Following in the footsteps of the first local Tunland, Foton this month presented the latest reiteration of its bakkie nameplate which now features the G7 designation.

With the single cab kicking off the new range at a price of R319 900 and the generously-specced double cab line-up starting at an eye-catching price of R399 900, the bakkie is making the right noises straight off the bat.

The Foton Tunland G7 will not only pose a serious threat to other Chinese-built bakkies, but can pry away market share from the likes of the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

A bakkie that means business

“This is no a cheap quick put-together product. It features top quality components and not everything is even made in China,” says Greg Snodgrass, National Sales Manager for Proton South Africa.

“The engines are built by Cummins, the automatic gearboxes by ZF, the turbo by Borgwarner and the differential by Eaton. All of these manufacturers have serious pedigrees.

“The Foton Tunland is extremely well-specced, even at entry level. Shop around, it’s not so common to find disc brakes front and rear on more affordable entry-level double cabs.

“Also don’t take its towing capacity of 3 000kg for granted, that is not something every bakkie manufacturer can boast. Neither is the stock standard towbar that won’t cost the buyer and extra cent.”

The Foton Tunland comes standard fitted with a towbar. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Changing the narrative

Foton is a renowned commercial vehicle manufacturer which originally started selling trucks locally. With Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) that has taken over as its local importer with parts support from Mandarin Parts Distributors, the trucks will not only be supplemented by the Foton Tunland G7 bakkies, but also a wide range of light commercial vehicles.

The carmaker already has a local footprint of 37 dealers countrywide and is hopeful to add another eight by the end of the year.

“Many issues around Chinese products come from an after sales points of view,” adds Snodgrass.

“With a healthy dealership network and extensive parts warehouse, we’ll be able to provide solid customer support in the form of sales, service, parts, finance and insurance.”

Foton Tunland range

The Foton Tunland G7 double cab range includes three trim levels; TL, TLX and Limited. The TL is offered exclusively in rear-wheels drive with a choice of manual or automatic transmission, the TLX exclusively with an auto box in either 4×2 or 4×4 configuration, while the flagship Limited only comes in four-wheel drive with auto box.

The Foton Tunland G7 Hi Rider single cab is offered as a single derivative featuring manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Standard across the range is a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which produces 120kW and 390Nm of torque. It is paired to either six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

TL models come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, fog lights and tailgate lock.

Even the single cab comes with dual 12.3-screens. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Serious spec

Upgrading to the Foton Tunland TLX sees the addition of side steps, while the Limited gets heated and folding electric mirrors, 18-inch alloy wheels, sunroof and roof and a loadbin-integrated inverter.

Inside, all double cabs derivatives come standard with dual 12.3-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric windows and mirrors, automatic air-conditioning, push-button start, rear parking sensors, a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, dual front airbags, Driver Attention Alert, ABS and EBD.

Artificial leather ventilated and heated seats are standard on the TLX along with automatic headlights and six airbags.

The single cab has a payload of 1 090kg. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Smooth drive

The Limited benefits from electric front seats, ambient lighting and wireless smartphone charger and a host of safety features like and blind spot monitoring.

The Citizen Motoring had the chance to drive the single cab and TL on short launch drives in Centurion last week and was very impressed with what the Foton Tunland G7 has to offer. The cabin is stylishly finished and long with the dual 12.3-inch screens on par with the average SUV interior these days.

The engine was responsive and furthermore the box felt very smooth. The suspension felt solid, albeit a tad on the firm side.

We are very curious to see how it performs when we get it on test soon. For now, we can safely say that the Chinese carmaker is on to something with the Foton Tunland G7.

Foton Tunland pricing