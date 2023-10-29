Daily news update: Rugby World Cup final, SA debt crisis, Unisa administration, and more

Springbok players celebrate after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris on 28 October 2023. (Photo by Frank Fife / AFP)

In today’s news update, the Springboks have won the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time, while Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has warned the country could run out of money.

Also, High Education Minister Blade Nzimande has placed Unisa under administration.

News Today: 29 October 2023

If we don’t do anything we won’t have money by the end of March – Godongwana

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has painted a grim picture of SA’s debt crisis. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has warned the country could run out of money by March next year, if rampant spending and the country’s debt crisis is not brought under control.

Addressing the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s annual forum in Drakensburg on Friday, Godongwana said government expenditure was skyrocketing while revenue was slumping.

He said this left him needing to find a balance ahead of next week’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Nzimande plays his card: Embattled Unisa gets new administrator

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The University of South Africa (Unisa) will be headed by a new management after the institution’s council was dissolved.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande placed Unisa under administration amid allegations of mismanagement at the university.

Former University of Johannesburg vice-chancellor Professor Ihron Rensburg has since been appointed as Unisa’s administrator.

WATCH: JMPD launches investigation after officers allegedly assault motorist

Members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) are scene during the launch of a crime prevention plan for the Wits and Braamfontein Metro Centre Precinct, 15 February 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed it is investigating the alleged assault of a motorist by police officers.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred on Friday evening in Randburg, following an argument between JMPD officers and a motorist who’s yet to be identified.

According to JMPD, the altercation happened when the police officers attended to an accident scene involving the motorist.

‘We must be united in calling for a ceasefire’ – SA votes for relief in Gaza

Smoke plumes rise above buildings during an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on 14 October 2023. Picture: SAID KHATIB / AFP

South Africa have voted in favour of adopting a United Nations resolution to “protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations” in the Gaza area, amid a deadly war in the region.

Israel‘s retaliation to an October 7 attack from Hamas has, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, left more than 7,300 people dead, more than 3,000 of them children, and millions displaced. It is understood the total number of casualties from both sides exceeds 8,300.

Still some way to go for R6bn Karpowership deal, but must dock by 2025

The largest powership in the world. Picture: Karpowership .

Controversial energy producer Karpowership has been granted environmental authorisation for the development of a 450MW gas to electricity power plant, but still has some hoops to jump through.

The R6 billion project is earmarked for the Port of Richards Bay, with construction required to conclude within two years of granting the environmental permit.

‘Case should be made on how to improve local government’: Motlanthe bemoans ‘dysfunctional’ municipalities

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe has lamented over the dire state of municipalities across the country.

Motlanthe delivered a keynote address at his foundation’s Annual Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum on Friday.

The former president highlighted the importance of local government in delivering services to citizens.

Arrows too sharp for Chiefs as Johnson era starts with a whimper

Golden Arrows’ Knox Mutizwa celebrates scoring against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. Picture: Backpagepix.

Knox Mutizwa and Golden Arrows piled the misery on Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, Cavin Johnson’s first game in charge of Amakhosi ending in a 2-1 defeat at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.

Arrows might lack the prestige of Chiefs, but they are having an excellent season, Mabhuti Khenyeza’s side good value for a victory that lifts them back into second place in the DStv Premiership.

Springboks beat All Blacks to win World Cup final: The key moments

Damian Willemse of South Africa celebrates after the Boks win the World Cup. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The Springboks edged the All Blacks 12-11 in a breathless Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Saturday night to secure a record fourth Webb Ellis Cup.

It was an incredibly tight game that saw All Blacks captain Sam Cane red carded in the first half, while Shannon Frizell, Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe all also received yellow cards over the brutally fought match.

