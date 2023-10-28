WATCH: JMPD launches investigation after officers allegedly assault motorist

A video of the alleged incident has since surfaced on social media.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed it is investigating the alleged assault of a motorist by police officers.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred on Friday evening in Randburg, following an argument between JMPD officers and a motorist who’s yet to be identified.

‘Argument escalates’

According to JMPD, the altercation happened when the police officers attended to an accident scene involving the motorist.

During inspection, JMPD officers discovered the victim’s motor vehicle licence disc had expired, and wanted to impound the vehicle – which the victim refused, leading to an argument.

“The argument escalated, [leading] to an altercation between the motorist and an officers which was followed by the alleged assault by officers towards the motorist who sustained injuries to the head and torso,” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said in a statement.

JMPD has since called for the motorist to come forward by getting in touch with the Internal Affairs Unit Acting Director, to assist with the investigation.

“The JMPD acknowledges the seriousness of the matter, and to effectively address this incident, it is paramount that a thorough and impartial investigation take place,” Fihla added.

Not the first time

It’s not the first time police officers land themselves in hot water.

In July, the Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection officers were captured on camera brutally assaulting a motorist on the N1 highway in a video that went viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

The eight officers face multiple charges including four counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of malicious damage to property and three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Following months of suspension, the eight officers have since returned to work pending the ongoing case.

Last month, a member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) was arrested for violently assaulting seven men on the N11 highway in August.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) incident was also captured on a mobile phone and circulated on social media.

The police officer was charged with five counts of assault, and has since been released on a R1000 bail.