Nzimande plays his card: Embattled Unisa gets new administrator

The University of South Africa (Unisa) will be headed by a new management after the institution’s council was dissolved.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande placed Unisa under administration amid allegations of mismanagement at the university.

Former University of Johannesburg vice-chancellor Professor Ihron Rensburg has since been appointed as Unisa’s administrator.

The announcement was confirmed in a notice published in the government gazette on Friday.

Nzimande had earlier this month informed Unisa of his intention to place the institution under administration.

However, the university successfully interdicted him from doing so.

Investigation reports

The minister’s decision to put Unisa under administration followed the recommendations of independent assessor, Professor Themba Mosia, and the report of a ministerial task team led by Vincent Maphai.

Mosia was appointed in September 2022 to conduct an investigation into the affairs of Unisa and compile a report with its findings and recommendations.

The report was submitted to Nzimande in March this year before it was tabled in Parliament in May.

Mosia’s investigations uncovered financial and other maladministration which undermined Unisa’s effective functioning, and yet “performance bonuses were being paid to the executive management.”

Furthermore, the ministerial task team’s report found that Unisa’s council had failed the university “dismally”.

“The council has failed to ensure the basic assurance services and functions necessary to secure effectiveness of governance, risk management and control processes.

“This places the institution at significant risk. There is scant understanding of the vital importance of compliance throughout the institution and the far-reaching consequences of its neglect. The culture of impunity is deeply embedded in the institution,” the ministerial report concluded.

According to Nzimande, both reports highlighted “governance and management problems characterised by a gross neglect of consequence management” which, in turn, compromised performances in Unisa’s supply chain management (SCM), human resource (HR) and finance departments.

“The minister has considered the report of the assessor in the main and the response of the council to the report. The minister is persuaded that the council is unable to take responsibility; and is incapable of taking meaningful action to address the many problems that face the institution.

“After careful consideration of the above, it is indicative that the fiduciary duty of the council has been severely compromised, and the dissolution of the council and the consequent appointment of an administrator in terms of section 49B of the act is therefore in the best interest of the university,” the gazette notice reads.

Administrator role

Rensburg has assumed his new role with immediate effect from 27 October for a period of 24 months.

“While the appointment is for 24 months, should the administrator complete the work in a shorter

time frame, the administration will cease earlier,” the notice further reads.

He will take over the role, powers, functions and duties of the council, and execute the duties of the council that relate to governance.

The administrator will report to Nzimande or any delegated officials in the Department of Higher Education and Training in writing on a biannual basis, and will be required to submit a written report to the Minister within 30 days of completion of the appointment period.

