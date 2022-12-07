Daily news update: Load shedding, Phala Phala report twist and emergency services on high alert 

Citizen Reporter

South Africa’s crippling power cuts are set to continue after Eskom on Tuesday ramped up load shedding to stage 3.

Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm to 5am on Tuesday, and on Wednesday during the same time slot.

Thereafter, stage 2 will continue to be implemented from 5am to 4pm daily until further notice.

Eskom said the rotational power cuts were due to a high number of breakdowns at its power stations, and the requirement to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.

Hazim Mustafa and his wife Bianca ODonoghue. Photo: Facebook

The Sudanese businessman who paid $580 000 (R8 million) in cash to buy 20 buffalo from President Cyril Ramaphosa claims he was initially unaware of who the animals belonged to when he bought them.

Ramaphosa has come under fire for what has become widely known as the Phala Phala “farmgate” scandal, following the release of a scathing report related to a burglary at his game farm.

Compiled by the Section 89 panel to decide whether the president had a case to answer over money stolen from his farm in Limpopo in February 2020, it made damning findings against him.

The report found there was prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa, and that he acted in a way that was inconsistent with his oath of office.

Several areas were flooded and battered by the hailstorms on Monday. Photo: Twitter/Mmamphago

Johannesburg Emergency Services are on high alert following the severe thunderstorms and weather conditions which lashed parts of Johannesburg on Monday.

Several areas were flooded and battered by the hailstorms with residents sharing updates on social media.

One resident shared a clip of refuse bins floating along the road as he tried navigating through the deluge of water that had engulfed the road.

Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg’s first citizen, Dr Mpho Phalatse has barely digested the icing from her wedding cake this past weekend, but instead of honeymooning with her new husband, Joburg’s mayor is in Orange Farm today for the Golden Mayoral Tour.

The mother of three children married ActionSA member Brutus Malada in a simple ceremony this pastweekend.

Phalatse looked elegant in a knee-high white chiffon dress paired with detailed white high heels, her hair beautifully braided in the front and tied into a ponytail.

Sbu Nkosi. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Whether the Blue Bulls Company houses Sbu Nkosi’s rugby career in future is irrelevant right now, CEO Edgar Rathbone said on Tuesday, because their focus is on making sure the Springbok wing gets the help he needs to solve his personal issues.

Nkosi had been missing from Loftus Versfeld for three weeks, raising fears for his wellbeing and safety, before he was found at his father’s house in Emalahleni (Witbank) on Monday afternoon. Rathbone was among the search party and he had a 40-minute talk with the 26-year-old.

“It was important for me to establish he was okay, safe and unharmed, and to find out where he is at. I was thrilled he was alive but sad to see the state he was in,” Rathbone said on Tuesday.