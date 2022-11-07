Daily news update: Mkhwebane kicked out of estate, another earthquake, and 11 killed in Mpumalanga accidents

Citizen Reporter

The days suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be staying at Pretoria’s palatial Bryntirion government estate are reportedly numbered, with her eviction looming.

Mkhwebane’s stay at the lavish estate, which includes the official presidential residence Mahlamba Ndlopfu residence, has been at the taxpayers’ expense.

City Press reported on Sunday that Mkhwebane moved into the estate, near the country’s seat of executive power, Union Buildings, in 2017 after citing threats to her life that could not be verified.

Former minister of public works and infrastructure Nathi Nhleko had given her permission to move into Bryntirion, but had reportedly made it clear that this would of her own account, and on a temporary arrangement of 12 months.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s refusal to provide a full explanation of the robbery at his Phala Phala farm “communicates a certain message.”

The Sunday Times reports that Motlanthe has warned Ramaphosa’s failure to provide clarity on the scandal is damaging the presidency.

Motlanthe said what happened at the game farm where a large amount of foreign currency was stolen “was not good.”

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has expressed utter disappointment and came down hard on his party’s Eastern Cape elective conference delegates for electing an all-male top five provincial party leadership positions.

“I want to tell you standing here. I am not proud of this top five because I will not be proud of anything that does not have women in it,” he said.

Malema was speaking at the party’s Eastern Cape installation of the 3rd Provincial Peoples’ Assembly in ABSA Stadium, East London, Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

A number of deadly shootings saw a bloody weekend in South Africa, with 20 casualties across the country.

In the latest incident, at least five people were killed in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood a group of men were sitting on the veranda of a tuckshop at Ndwedwe Mission, KZN, on Saturday night when they were attacked by unknown gunmen.

The Council for Geoscience (GCS) confirmed on Sunday that an earthquake occurred in KwaZulu-Natal, affirming a number of reports by shaken residents.

The GCS said in a statement the tremor occurred on Sunday morning at around 9:29am, and registered a “preliminary magnitude of 3.9 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN)”.

The earthquake’s epicentre was located in KZN’s Mnkangala region, roughly 40km north of Kokstad.

Well-known sports broadcaster Robert Marawa is reportedly in financial trouble with the bank.

It was reported by the City Press that a financial service provider is looking to repossess his Mercedes Benz AMG after he allegedly failed to pay the balloon payment, amounting to over R1 million.

The publication said the Marawa TV host has been taken to the Pretoria High Court for failing to pay R1,097 986 to Mercedes-Benz’s in-house financial services.

The Proteas cricket team have disappointed once again at a World Cup tournament with a devastating loss to the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup in Australia on Sunday.

Having performed well from the start, and even beating India with ease, the Proteas lost the last two matches on the trot against Pakistan and the Netherlands to get eliminated from the tournament.

After doing so well and virtually having one foot in the semi-finals, the Proteas could not blame anything outside of their own control – there was no rain, no freakish misfortune – for losing to the Netherlands and failing to make the semi-finals.