Robert Marawa owes R1 million balloon payment for a Mercedes Benz – report

Well-known sports broadcaster Robert Marawa is reportedly in financial trouble with the bank.

It was reported by the City Press that a financial service provider is looking to repossess his Mercedes Benz AMG after he allegedly failed to pay the balloon payment, amounting to over R1 million.

The publication said the Marawa TV host has been taken to the Pretoria High Court for failing to pay R1,097 986 to Mercedes-Benz’s in-house financial services.

It was said that the dealership was granted a court order to cancel the sales agreement and repossess the car in August. The dealership was also granted permission to apply for an order to obtain any outstanding balances on the loan following the resale of the car.

Court documents seen by City Press, Marawa had missed a payment of the balloon amount last December.

The former radio host is still in possession of the Mercedes-Benz. The cost of the vehicle is estimated to be R1 431 304 million and Marawa agreed on the sale of the car in November 2018.

He paid nearly R29,000 a month in instalments over 36 months and was left with the balloon payment in December 2021. Marawa has reportedly requested the dealership to refinance the balloon payment however the bank denied his request.

The German manufacturer claims they informed Marawa he was in arrears in writing in court documents in February. They also requested the car be returned and cancel the terms of the sale agreement.

Marawa responded to the publication through his attorneys and said he had not breached the agreement and challenged the authority of the court.

“The defendant denies that the above honourable court has jurisdiction to adjudicate this matter and puts the plaintiff to proof. The defendant denies material breach of the loan agreement and puts [the] plaintiff to proof thereof.”

However, the dealership found Marawa’s claims vague and insisted he needs to pay off the balloon payment.

The Citizen has reached out to Marawa for comment and is waiting for a response.

Marawa is currently on a book tour for his memoir, Gqimm Shelele:The Robert Marawa Story.