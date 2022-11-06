Bloody weekend: 20 killed in separate shootings across SA

Faizel Patel

A number of deadly shootings saw a bloody weekend in South Africa, with 20 casualties across the country.

In the latest incident, at least five people were killed in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ndwedwe Mission shooting

It is understood a group of men were sitting on the veranda of a tuckshop at Ndwedwe Mission, KZN, on Saturday night when they were attacked by unknown gunmen.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the suspects opened fire on the group who were drinking alcohol while taking cover from the rain.

The gunmen fled the scene directly afterwards. Four individuals were declared dead at the scene while three were taken to the hospital for medical attention. One of the men later died in hospital.

The deceased are aged between 21 and 43 years old.

“We are also appealing to the members of the community to come forward with information that can assist in the investigation,” Naicker said.

Attack condemned

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the attack.

“I have instructed that a team comprising of seasoned detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit investigate the matter. While investigations are still ongoing and the team are following certain leads, we have every confidence that the team will make a breakthrough.”

Clermont shooting

This incident comes after at least six people were shot and killed and another wounded at an informal settlement in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal.

A group of seven men were in a room within the informal settlement on Friday when unknown suspects reportedly entered the dwelling and opened fire on them.

Naicker said they are investigating the shooting.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called on law enforcement authorities in the province to act swiftly in solving the brutal murders.

Shock and outrage

Dube-Ncube expressed utter shock and outrage after learning about the incident.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the callous murder of six people in Clermont last night and call on the police to scour every corner of the province to find the perpetrators of this horrendous act so that they can be brought to book.

“As we are approaching the festive season, police have been tasked to identify all crime hotspots in the province as part of our comprehensive Festive Season Integrated Safety Plan and deploy additional officers in order to beef-up visibility.

“We will not allow a situation whereby citizens live in fear,” said Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube reiterated that the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has a zero-tolerance stance towards all types of crime, especially murder.

Eastern Cape shooting

Meanwhile, another six people were shot and killed in the early hours of Saturday morning in an alleged drug den in New Brighton, Eastern Cape.

According to police, three men and three women were killed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said neighbours heard gunshots and when they went to check on the deceased, they found the door open.

“They found four people, one female and three males, lying in the lounge. Another female was found in the kitchen and one in the bedroom.

“The female in the bedroom had a child, 3 years old, with her. The child was unhurt.”

Police officer killed

A 41-year-old police officer was also killed this weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the police officer and his family were accosted by a group of criminals at their homestead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Just after midnight in the early hours of Sunday morning, the family was accosted by three males where they were robbed of their belongings.

“During the ordeal, one suspect and Sergeant Tumelo Losaba were fatally wounded.”

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for the crime, while police have launched a manhunt for a third suspect who fled the scene after the incident.

ANC’s Muzi Manyathi killed

Meanwhile, the Gert Sibande ANC Regional Deputy Chairperson Muzi Manyathi was also shot dead in Mpumalanga.

It is understood the 41-year-old Manyathi was gunned down at a fuel station in Mkondo (Piet Retief) on Friday night.

Suspects

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the suspects were tailing Manyathi at the petrol station.

He said a Mercedes Benz occupied by two people were seen in the vicinity when the shooting occurred.

“One of the main occupants came out of the said vehicle armed with a firearm and allegedly shot at the victim multiple times at close range before fleeing the scene with the Mercedes Benz.”

Mdhluli said they have opened a murder case.

