Daily news update: Electoral Amendment Bill, Sona’s R8 million budget and EFF and IFP at loggerheads

Electoral Amendment Bill: EFF objects as signature quota reduced

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has resolved to lower signature requirement quota in the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Following deliberations on Tuesday morning, the committee decided to reduce the number of signatures required by independent candidates and political parties to contest an election.

The committee last week was briefed by the Department of Home Affairs’ lawyers on the signature requirement.

‘It’s not a pompous ceremony’: Parliament on Sona’s R8 million budget

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the State Of The Nation (Sona) debate in the National Assembly on 12 February 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Taxpayers could fork out around R8 million for this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) proceedings.

This year’s Sona will, like in 2022, be hosted at the Cape Town City Hall, with more than 400 people expected to attend the annual event on Thursday evening.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said all preparations were in order for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver the 2023 State of the Nation Address.

EFF should provide proof of assassination plot: IFP President

Inkatha Freedom Party President Velenkosini Hlabisa attends the launch of the IFP Gauteng Manifesto, 10 October 2021, ahead of the local government elections. Picture: Michel Bega

As tensions between the IFP and EFF intensify amid the collapse of the coalition agreement between the two organisations, IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, on Tuesday called on the EFF to produce evidence supporting the red berets’ claim that IFP leaders are plotting to assassinate EFF secretary general, Marshal Dlamini.

On Tuesday morning the EFF released a media statement claiming that the party received police intelligence showing that some IFP leaders were plotting to have Dlamini assassinated.

However, Hlabisa questioned the EFF’s decision to “report” the matter to the media instead of assisting the police to ensure the arrest of those IFP leaders which the red berets claim were planning Dlamini’s assassination.

Possible successors to Eskom boss André de Ruyter

Eskom board Chairperson Mpho Makwana. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Lerato Maduna)

With the top position soon open again at South Africa’s biggest state-owned company, the ailing power utility Eskom, it remains to be seen who will take on its toughest job.

Previous CEOs and possible successors to current boss André de Ruyter include:

Royal news: Harry’s virginity taker says claims are ‘cringy’ & Samantha Markle’s case may go to trial

Prince Harry virginity claims have been responded by Sasha Walpole. Picture: Twitter – @ajpost

In this week’s royal update, Prince Harry’s first sexual encounter scrutinised, Meghan and Harry asked to speak at Samantha Markle’s defamation case and Paul McCartney to perform at King Charles’ coronation.

Prince Harry may have thought he weathered the storm as it nearly has been a month since the release of Spare, however, some of the people he mentioned in his book are continuing to speak out against his claims.

Two weeks ago Harry’s military trainer, former Sergeant Major Michael said he is shocked by the royal’s claim that he deliberately stalled their Slingsby T67 firefly propeller plane without warning.”

Ghana footballer Atsu found alive in quake rubble: envoy

Christian Atsu of Atakas Hatayspor has been found alive in Turkey. (Photo by Cem Genco/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ghana national player and former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu has been found alive in the rubble of an earthquake that killed more than 4,800 people in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, Ghana’s ambassador to Turkey said Tuesday.

Atsu, 31, joined Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor in September, based in the southern province of Hatay near the epicentre of Monday’s massive quake.

“I have good news coming. I am just getting information from the president of the Ghana association that Christian Atsu has been found in Hatay,” Francisca Ashietey-Odunton told Accra-based Asaase Radio, referring to a local Ghanaian community association.

