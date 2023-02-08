Little doubt that Mashatile is SA’s next deputy president

Lunga Simelane

While ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina on Monday bluffed about no decision having been taken on the party’s deputy president Paul Mashatile taking over from David Mabuza as deputy president of South Africa, there is little doubt among analysts that he will be appointed.

Mashatile, together with former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, ANC second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa and former Joburg mayor Parks Tau were sworn in as MPs on Monday. This cleared the way for Mashatile to replace Mabuza.

‘No open secret’

But Majodina said although Mashatile occupied this position within the ANC, it did not necessarily mean he would automatically become Ramaphosa’s second-in-command.

“There is no open secret. If [President Cyril Ramaphosa] decides to appoint him, well and good,” she said.

ALSO READ: Paul Mashatile sworn in as MP ahead of expected Cabinet reshuffle

“If he decides not to appoint him, well and good. There is nothing written in black and white that the deputy president of the ANC automatically becomes the deputy presidentof the country.”

‘We must expect Mashatile’

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said Majodina did not want to let the “cat out the bag”.

“Which other position can a deputy president at the ANC hold in Cabinet except being the deputy president of the country.”

Mashatile was elected deputy president of ANC at the party’s national elective conference at Nasrec in December, with no-one else elected in contention for that position.

According to Breakfast, the new person had been sworn in, former deputy president David Mabuza had resigned, and that was it.

Breakfast said Mabuza had anticipated he may not be reappointed.

“Mabuza was smart because he saw the writing on the wall,” he said. “This is why he had to jump ship.”

ALSO READ: ‘Pouncing cat’ David Mabuza has another hand to play

With Ramaphosa still mum on changes expected to take place in Cabinet, political analyst André Duvenhage said it was the prerogative of the president to appoint any person in his Cabinet, including the deputy president.

“We must expect Mashatile…”

Meanwhile, the ANC’s deputy leader was reserved when asked about the deputy presidency.

Info

Professional politician

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has served in the Gauteng provincial Cabinet for 13 years, as MEC for transport and public works and then safety and security.

He occupied high-profile portfolios as MEC for human settlements (1999–2004) and for finance and economic affairs (2004-08) under former premier Mbhazima Shilowa.

He was elected deputy provincial chair of the Gauteng ANC in 1998 and served as the party’s chair from November 2007 to 2017.

ALSO READ: Cabinet reshuffle: President has tough task ahead