Daily news update: AKA accused to be extradited | ‘SA’s Chuck Norris’ dies at 67 | Joburg’s new mayor thanks God
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, the accused killers of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes will have their trial in South Africa, ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero has once again been elected the mayor of Johannesburg, and West Rand District Health Services have dispelled rumours of a measles outbreak in the city.
Also, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hang up his robe next week and internet sensation Vernon Koekemoer passed away at his home.
In sport, the Springboks take on the Wallabies today and South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis made his opponent cry ahead of their fight on Sunday.
News today: 17 August
AKA-Tibz murder: Ndimande brothers to be extradited
The Manzini Magistrate’s Court in eSwatini has approved the extradition of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande arrested in connection to the murder of South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his chef friend Tibelo “Tibz” Motsoane.
The pair faces multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and contravention of sections five and six of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act of 1998.
Meet Joburg’s new mayor: Morero praises God for his victory
ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero has been sworn in as the mayor of the City of Johannesburg.
Morero was elected mayor of the city with 189 votes from councillors at the Connie Bapela Chamber.
West Rand Health dismisses rubella outbreak rumours amid ‘suspicious’ rash among school kids
The West Rand District Health Services in Gauteng has dispelled rumours that there is a rubella or measles outbreak in the West Rand after an increase in pupils presenting with a “suspicious” rash.
“In view of the tragic incidences relating to learners in schools in recent days, the West Rand District Health Services would like to alleviate the fear or misconception surrounding the rumours that there is no rubella or measles outbreak in the West Rand district and that surveillance is done continuously to detect any outbreak-prone disease,” the district said in a statement on Friday.
Chief justice Zondo hangs up his robes after 27 years of service
After serving on the bench for 27 and a half years, chief justice Raymond Zondo will be hanging up his robes next week.
The office of the chief justice announced in a statement on Friday that the judiciary will honour Zondo in a special ceremonial sitting of the Constitutional Court on 21 August, the day he will hand down his last judgment.
SABC ‘poisoning’ minds of millions of South Africans − Mpofu
The lawyer for uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, advocate Dali Mpofu, told the Gauteng High Court, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is “poisoning” the minds of millions of South Africans by using the term government of national unity (GNU).
The SABC and former president Jacob Zuma’s party faced off in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday over the use of the term GNU.
RIP Vernon Koekemoer: Remembering ‘The Myth, the Man, the Legend’ of SA
Cassie Booyse, who rose to instant fame as the internet sensation Vernon Koekemoer, passed away at his Benoni home at the age of 67 on Wednesday, 14 August.
Similar to iconic “alpha males” (think US actor Chuck Norris and Kenya’s Makmende), Vernon inspired many a meme, parody films, T-shirts and websites after a photo of the man with the muscles and mullet at an H2O rave party in Boksburg went viral in 2008.
‘I can’t have you insinuating that I don’t care about comedians’ – Gayton McKenzie tells David Kau
Minister Gayton McKenzie has swiftly responded to the legendary comedian David Kau, who recently expressed frustration over the lack of recognition and support for comedians.
Kau’s remarks were made on social media platform X, where he questioned the minister’s willingness to engage with stand-up comedians.
UFC305: Dricus makes another former champ cry ahead of Perth fight
It appears as though Dricus du Plessis won the pre-fight battle as he goes into the most important match of his life against Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya in the early hours of Sunday morning in Perth (SA time).
Du Plessis is preparing to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title at the RAC Arena at UFC305.
Boks v Wallabies: Five things in the spotlight in Perth
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to his team for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies in Perth (11.55am).
The Boks won the first Test between the teams 33-7 in Brisbane last weekend suggesting the Boks should be favourites on Saturday.
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Daily news update: Shivambu joins MK party | Case withdrawn against 95 Libyans | Cholota granted bail
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.