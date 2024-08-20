Daily news update: Mboro and bodyguard denied bail | Mkhwebane’s R10m payout | Plans to take back Tshwane

News today includes Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng and his bodyguard will remain in custody after being denied bail on Monday.

Meanwhile, Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team has argued that the Office of the Public Protector is legally obliged to pay her a R10 million gratuity in line with the basic conditions of the Employment Act.

Furthermore, the City of Tshwane could be the next municipality to see mayoral changes, says the provincial chairperson of the ANC and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

News Today: 20 August 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging waves resulting in difficult driving conditions, the rapid spread of veld fires in parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape, and extremely high fire danger in five provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Mboro and bodyguard denied bail, other suspect released on warning

Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng and his bodyguard will remain in custody after being denied bail on Monday.

Motsoeneng, along with his bodyguard Clement Baloyi and a relative who cannot be named, were in the dock at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court for the continuation of their bail applications.

Paseka ‘Pastor Mboro’ Motsoeneng at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 7 August 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The suspects face 12 charges, including kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and assault.

‘Not possible’: Defence insists Senzo Meyiwa murder accused had no BlackBerry to call Kelly Khumalo

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that one of the five accused could not have communicated with singer Kelly Khumalo.

The cross-examination of retired cellphone data analyst Colonel Lambertus Steyn by the defence concluded at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa at Pretoria High Court on 14 June 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Steyn, who previously testified just over a year ago, was recalled to clarify his evidence relating to the alleged communication between Khumalo and accused number five Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane entitled to R10m gratuity payout, court hears

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team has argued that the Office of the Public Protector is legally obliged to pay her a R10 million gratuity in line with the basic conditions of the Employment Act.

Mkhwebane was back in the Gauteng High Court on Monday before Judge Omphemetse Mooki in her urgent application to be paid what is due to her.

Impeached public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Screengrab

While previous public protectors received an end-of-service gratuity on leaving office, in line with the conditions of service passed by the National Assembly in 2002, the decision to withhold Mkhwebane’s gratuity was informed by a legal opinion stating she was not entitled to the R10 million due to her removal from office.

‘Why follow cowards?’: Malema tells disloyal EFF members to leave like Shivambu

EFF leader Julius Malema and fellow provincial leaders slammed disloyal members and asked them to leave the party immediately.

Those who stay need to do better, Malema said, while adding that “everything else that looks like the former deputy president shall be dismantled in the EFF and gotten rid of with immediate effect” as he criticised “cowards” and “betrayers” such as Floyd Shivambu.

EFF leader Julius Malema at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House, Johannesburg. Picture: X/EFFSouthAfrica

He said Sinawo Thambo would replace Shivambu in Parliament, while secretary general Marshall Dlamini would be the party’s chief whip in parliament.

Could Tshwane be the next municipality to have an ANC mayor? Lesufi reveals plans to take back Tshwane

The City of Tshwane could be the next municipality to see mayoral changes, says the provincial chairperson of the ANC and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi was briefing the media on Monday in Johannesburg at the end of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting.

South Africa’s capital, the City of Tshwane. Picture: iStock

He said the ANC had been approached to have engagements about a strategy to take back the City of Tshwane. Currently, the city is being led by a DA-led coalition with Cilliers Brink as mayor.

In other news today:

