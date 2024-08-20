Daily news update: Mboro and bodyguard denied bail | Mkhwebane’s R10m payout | Plans to take back Tshwane
News today includes Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng and his bodyguard will remain in custody after being denied bail on Monday.
Meanwhile, Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team has argued that the Office of the Public Protector is legally obliged to pay her a R10 million gratuity in line with the basic conditions of the Employment Act.
Furthermore, the City of Tshwane could be the next municipality to see mayoral changes, says the provincial chairperson of the ANC and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
The weather service has warned of damaging waves resulting in difficult driving conditions, the rapid spread of veld fires in parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape, and extremely high fire danger in five provinces. – full weather forecast here.
Mboro and bodyguard denied bail, other suspect released on warning
Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng and his bodyguard will remain in custody after being denied bail on Monday.
Motsoeneng, along with his bodyguard Clement Baloyi and a relative who cannot be named, were in the dock at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court for the continuation of their bail applications.
The suspects face 12 charges, including kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and assault.
‘Not possible’: Defence insists Senzo Meyiwa murder accused had no BlackBerry to call Kelly Khumalo
The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that one of the five accused could not have communicated with singer Kelly Khumalo.
The cross-examination of retired cellphone data analyst Colonel Lambertus Steyn by the defence concluded at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.
Steyn, who previously testified just over a year ago, was recalled to clarify his evidence relating to the alleged communication between Khumalo and accused number five Fisokuhle Ntuli.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane entitled to R10m gratuity payout, court hears
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team has argued that the Office of the Public Protector is legally obliged to pay her a R10 million gratuity in line with the basic conditions of the Employment Act.
Mkhwebane was back in the Gauteng High Court on Monday before Judge Omphemetse Mooki in her urgent application to be paid what is due to her.
While previous public protectors received an end-of-service gratuity on leaving office, in line with the conditions of service passed by the National Assembly in 2002, the decision to withhold Mkhwebane’s gratuity was informed by a legal opinion stating she was not entitled to the R10 million due to her removal from office.
‘Why follow cowards?’: Malema tells disloyal EFF members to leave like Shivambu
EFF leader Julius Malema and fellow provincial leaders slammed disloyal members and asked them to leave the party immediately.
Those who stay need to do better, Malema said, while adding that “everything else that looks like the former deputy president shall be dismantled in the EFF and gotten rid of with immediate effect” as he criticised “cowards” and “betrayers” such as Floyd Shivambu.
He said Sinawo Thambo would replace Shivambu in Parliament, while secretary general Marshall Dlamini would be the party’s chief whip in parliament.
Could Tshwane be the next municipality to have an ANC mayor? Lesufi reveals plans to take back Tshwane
The City of Tshwane could be the next municipality to see mayoral changes, says the provincial chairperson of the ANC and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Lesufi was briefing the media on Monday in Johannesburg at the end of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting.
He said the ANC had been approached to have engagements about a strategy to take back the City of Tshwane. Currently, the city is being led by a DA-led coalition with Cilliers Brink as mayor.
