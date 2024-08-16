Daily news update: Shivambu joins MK party | Case withdrawn against 95 Libyans | Cholota granted bail

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has announced his official resignation from the party.

Meanwhile, the case against the 95 Libyans found at a suspected military camp has been withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

Furthermore, Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant to Ace Magashule, has been granted R2 500 bail and has been ordered to report to the police every Monday and Friday.

News Today: 16 August 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging waves, mainly in the morning, which will cause disruption to beachfront activities; extremely high fire danger in parts of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape; and a heat wave over Alfred Nzo district municipality of the Eastern Cape expected to persist until Sunday. – full weather forecast here.

Floyd Shivambu joins Zuma’s MK party

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has announced his official resignation from the party.

Shivambu announced the decision during an urgent press briefing on Thursday at Winne Madikizela Mandela House, the party’s headquarters in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

EFF leader Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes

After intense speculation, he confirmed he had joined former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

‘R3 000 stipend until you qualify’: Lesufi’s latest employment plan as he apologises to GYB

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has waged a fresh war on unemployment in the province, with over 600 000 citizens applying to be trained in the province.

Addressing the opening of the Gauteng legislature on Thursday evening in Katlehong, Lesufi announced an investment to provide skills training.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

“We have signed a groundbreaking agreement to reskill the unemployed people of Gauteng at the value of R1.1 billion that we have received from the National Skills Fund.”

Case withdrawn against 95 Libyans found at ‘military camp’

The case against the 95 Libyans found at a suspected military camp has been withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

The suspects appeared in court on 15 August at the White River Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to contravention of the Immigration Act.

The suspected military camp found near White River. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Sonja Ntuli, reviewed all available evidence and the representations made on behalf of the accused.

NHI: Here’s the Health Compact that businesses and doctors refused to sign

The Presidential Health Compact that Business Unity South African and the South African Medical Association refused to sign with the president and other stakeholders at the Union buildings this afternoon contained an undertaking that “government and all other stakeholders will jointly implement the National Health Insurance-related health systems and service improvement plans”.

The signing of the Health Compact was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday 22 August.

Picture: iStock

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Ngwenya told Netwerk24 that it was only postponed due to changes in the president’s diary and not because of organisations refusing to sign the Health Compact.

Magashule’s former PA Cholota granted R2 500 bail

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant to Ace Magashule, has been granted R2 500 bail and has been ordered to report to the police every Monday and Friday.

Cholota appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where her written submissions for her bail application were read, and she criticised and denied the state’s arguments against her bail application.

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant to Ace Magashule, in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 12 August. Picture: X / @AphumeleleMdla2

She faces fraud, corruption, and money laundering charges linked to the R255 million Free State asbestos tender.

