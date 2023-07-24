Daily News Update: Bathabile suffer a blow, ANCWL deployment, Moja LOVE probe

By Citizen Reporter

In today’s daily news update: Bathabile Dlamini’s ambitions to continue leading the ANCWL dealt a blow, Ntshavheni confronts Manana over ANCWL deployment – report and Moja LOVE probe death of alleged drug dealer on Sizokthola.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

ANCWL: Bathabile Dlamini suffers blow as she receives least nominations

Bathabile Dlamini received the least number of nominations for ANCWL presidency. Photo: Gallo Images

Former minister Bathabile Dlamini came third with the least number of nominations received at the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

Dlamini is seeking re-election as the league’s president.

She received 258 branch nominations. The other two contestants for the position – Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe and Thembeka Mchunu netted 1 604 and 796 nominations, respectively.

READ MORE HERE

Ntshavheni confronts Manana over ANCWL deployment – report

ANC NEC member Khumbudzo Ntshvheni felt snubbed after not being part of the ANCWL conference deployees. Photo: Facebook

Members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Mduduzi Manana had a public confrontation over her removal from the list of deployees for the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) conference taking place at Nasrec, Johannesburg.

As head of the party’s organising, Manana is responsible for assigning responsibilities to NEC members.

READ MORE HERE

Moja LOVE probe death of alleged drug dealer on Sizokthola

Robert “Kicks” Varrie ended up dead at Thelle Mogoerane regional hospital in Vosloorus and police are investigating a case of murder in connection with the incident.

Television production group Moja LOVE is investigating circumstances around the mysterious death of an alleged drug dealer for its popular reality show Sizokthola.

The deceased, Robert “Kicks” Varrie, was accosted by the show’s crew, apparently acting on a tip-off, and allegedly tortured to reveal more drugs in his Katlehong house last Wednesday.

He ended up dead at Thelle Mogoerane regional hospital in Vosloorus and police are investigating a case of murder in connection with the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Community tell MEC of fear of criminals working with police

Residents have accused police of supplying criminals with ammunition and doing nothing to stop the scourge of crime in the area. Photo: Gallo Images/ Roger Sedres

The community of Marite in Mpumalanga has been gripped by fear of criminals they claim are working in cahoots with local police in a reign of terror.

This was revealed following the Public Participation Programme (Imbizo) called by MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, on Saturday.

According to the department, it was clear that the community was living in fear of criminals to the extent that most of them were even scared to speak openly and opted to make anonymous submissions.

READ MORE HERE