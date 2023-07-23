Daily News Update: Another tremor, Mbalula’s advice for ANCWL, seven dead in N6 accident, French diplomat’s accusation about China

In today’s daily news update: Some Gauteng residents reported feeling tremors. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula lectures members of the ANCWL to stop fighting over men, accident on N6 claims seven lives, French diplomat accuses China of delivering ‘kind of military equipment,’ and the latest soccer news.
Did Joburg experience another earth tremor?
Another earth tremor has rocked several parts of Johannesburg. The tremor was felt by various communities, including Krugersdorp on the West Rand and Soweto, just after 7 pm on Saturday.
‘Stop fighting over ANC men’ Mbalula tells ANCWL conference
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Saturday urged ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) delegates to stop fighting over men in the party and charter their own destiny.
Mbalula addressed the conference underway in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
Horrific accident on N6 claims seven lives
At least seven people have died in a bus accident on the N6 between Rouxville and Smithfield in the Free State.
Earlier, OFM News reported that five people had died in the crash on Friday. However, two more bodies were discovered trapped inside the bus.
China delivering ‘kind of military equipment’ to Russia: French diplomat
French President Emmanuel Macron‘s diplomatic advisor said China was delivering items to Russia that could be used as military equipment that in turn could be used in its war in Ukraine.
“There are indications that they are doing things we would prefer them not to do,” said Emmanuel Bonne during a rare public address Thursday at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, which is being broadcast.
Khune backs Ntseki to turn things around for Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune has publicly backed newly appointed coach Molefi Ntseki to be like the biblical Moses for the Naturena side.
Khune, who is the captain of Chiefs, seems to be impressed by Ntseki’s work, whom he describes as “meticulous” in everything he does.