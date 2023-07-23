Ntshavheni confronts Manana over ANCWL deployment – report

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola

Members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Mduduzi Manana had a public confrontation over her removal from the list of deployees for the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) conference taking place at Nasrec, Johannesburg.

As head of the party’s organising, Manana is responsible for assigning responsibilities to NEC members.

The public tiff happened in front of ANCWL delegates after convener Baleka Mbete presented her political report after midnight on Saturday.

‘I can also deal with you’

According to the Sunday Times, an upset Ntshavheni crossed the floor to Manana and told him she was there as a guest after he removed her from the list for ANCWL duties.

“You have made it clear that you are going to deal with me, and it’s fine. I can also do the same, I can also deal with you emasebeni [in the branches],” Ntshavheni was quoted by the newspaper.

Ntshavheni further told Manana that she made it clear to him not to assign her to the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) conference because she wanted to be a deployee at the ANCWL conference.

She accused him of using his NEC position for factional battles.

‘Flexing her elderly sister’s muscles’

Manana was reportedly visibly shocked by Ntshavheni. Other senior ANC members Mondli Gungubele and David Mahlobo tried to intervene but to no avail.

Manana tried to defend himself, telling Ntshavheni that the list of deployees had to be changed several times as there were names on it of people who had no business attending the league’s conference.

He later downplayed the tiff, telling the publication that her “older sister”, Ntshavheni was “flexing her elderly muscle and reminding me that even though we are NEC colleagues, she is still my older sister.”

The ANCWL conference is expected to announce newly elected leadership on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will close the conference, according to secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

