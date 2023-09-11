News September 11, 2023 | 5:38 pm

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

11 Sep 2023

05:38 pm

Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo saves passenger’s life on flight

By Faizel Patel - Senior Digital Journalist

Dhlomo stabilised the patient on the plane until she could be handed over to paramedics at the airport.

Deputy Health Minister saves passenger's life on flight

The Department of Health said the aircraft was flying from King Shaka International Airport in Durban to Cape Town. Photo: iStock

Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo has been lauded for saving the life of a fellow passenger who experienced health complications on board a local flight.

The Department of Health said the aircraft was flying from King Shaka International Airport in Durban to Cape Town on Monday morning when one of the passengers on board fell ill.

Spokesperson Foster Mohale said the department received messages of support from passengers who were on the plane.

Diverting flight

“Deputy Minister Dhlomo was alerted by one passenger about the situation in which another passenger was in need of emergency medical assistance from anyone with a medical background to assist a female passenger because she was not well.

“He managed to attend and stabilise her for the remainder of the trip, which was almost cut short when the pilots were considering flight diversion for an early landing to save her life,” Mohale said.

ALSO READ: SA was ‘bullied’ into overpaying for Covid vaccines, Health Justice Initiative reveals

Dhlomo indicated that he was confident to take care of the patient until they reached their destination, said Mohale.

“He responded that he would be able to manage the situation until the scheduled destination where he finally handed over the patient to the paramedic team at Cape Town International Airport.

“This is in the nature of the deputy minister to contribute towards accelerating healthcare service delivery by regularly visiting health facilities and forensic pathology services around the country to lend his hand through performing post-mortems to enable the families to bury their loved ones on time,” Mohale said.

Dhlomo thanked the crew and passengers who helped him take care of the patient during the flight.

“Thanks to fellow passengers and the flight attendants who provided the medical kit and oxygen to enable me to stabilise the patient throughout the journey,” said Dhlomo.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Health decreases surgeries backlog, but thousands still waiting

Read more on these topics

Cape Town durban Health Department paramedic

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe