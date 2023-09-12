WATCH: Africa Human Rights Film Festival returns for the 6th edition

AHRFF is among the few film festivals that focus directly on human rights.

The Africa Human Rights Film Festival (AHRFF) is gearing up for the 6th edition, coming to Cape Town this year.

The three-part film festival will run from 18 October to 20 October in Cape Town at Isivivana Community Centre in Khayelitsha, The Labia Theatre, and the African Climate & Development Initiative at the University of Cape Town.

The festival will feature a traditional opening-night screening at The Labia Theatre, two academic and policy panels with screenings at ACDI, and a three-day community screening at Isivivana Centre.

AHRFF debuted in 2018, with only one human rights film shown monthly, and has since seen tremendous growth. This year, the festival will showcase 30 films from 16 countries across the globe.

Festival co-director Buntu FY Hweshe, said they want to present and showcase content and films that citizens would not generally see on a daily basis.

“This year’s festival will draw a sharp focus on the intersection of climate and human rights in the global south with the goal of sparking discussions and awareness among frontline communities who suffer human rights violations and the worst impacts of climate change, and what better place to present this, than in a city that holds and played a huge part in the South African history books.”

What to expect this year at the Africa Human Rights Film Festival

The festival will kick off with its opening night at The Labia Theatre. The opening night will be followed by two days of film wallowing, workshops, and open discussion at the Isivivana Centre in Khayelitsha.

The second venue for the festival will be the African Climate and Development Initiative (ACDI) based at the University of Cape Town (UCT) where there will be two days of film screening and panel discussions.

The festival’s primary purpose is to generate robust debate using film, empowering citizens, raising awareness, and promoting respect for human rights in marginalised communities, including rural areas and townships.

