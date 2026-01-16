News

Search underway for 5-year-old boy swept away in Limpopo floods

16 January 2026

Officials are navigating through raging waters in Mbaula village outside Giyani.

Desperate search underway for 5-year-old boy swept away in Limpopo floods

A major search for Siyanda Baloyi is underway/ Picture: Saps.

Police, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and rescue teams are desperately searching to locate a missing five-year-old boy in Limpopo.

Officials are navigating through raging waters in Mbaula village, outside Giyani, to locate Siyanda Baloyi, who was reported missing on Thursday morning, 15 January 2026.

Floods

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba says preliminary reports indicate he and his mother were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to evacuate their water-filled home around 6am.

The duo were allegedly swept away by the floods.

“The mother was fortunately trapped by a tree and was rescued by the members of the SANDF, while the child could not be located.  The search and rescue operations have been intensified by the multi-disciplinary teams to try and locate the missing child.”

ALSO READ: SANDF helicopters rescue chief and other residents as floods ravage Limpopo

Warning to communities

Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, has called on communities affected by flooding to work with law enforcement to ensure their safety.

“Our multi-disciplinary teams will continue to navigate dangerous waters to reach and assist residents in distress.  It is important that we prioritise safety, especially during these rainy conditions.

“We urge the public not to attempt to cross rivers, streams, or bridges under any circumstances. Floodwaters are unpredictable and extremely dangerous,” added Scheepers.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information that could help safely locate Siyanda Baloyi to come forward. Information can be provided to Detective Lieutenant Colonel Mbalati JJ at 082 565 6491 or via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Two year-old swept away

Meanwhile, police are investigating an inquest after a two-year-old boy was swept away by raging floodwaters in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said little Sibusiso Mnisi drowned in Msholozi C, White River, on Tuesday.

“According to the child’s mother, Ms Thapiseng Mnisi, the family resides near a stream. She reported that the toddler was asleep inside the house when she left to cross the stream. Unbeknownst to her, the child followed her out of the house.

“It is alleged that the boy attempted to cross the stream on his own but was swept away by the strong current and drowned,” Ndubane said.

Ndubane said all relevant stakeholders were summoned to the scene, and emergency medical personnel certified the child dead.

ALSO READ: ‘Situation is dire’: Limpopo residents climb on roofs to escape floods [VIDEOS]

