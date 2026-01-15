‘Situation is dire’: Limpopo residents climb on roofs to escape floods [VIDEOS]

Airlink said it suspended all flights to and from Hoedspruit in Limpopo due to severe flooding that has left many roads impassable.

Some residents of Limpopo had to climb onto the roofs of their homes to escape raging floods, the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said, as rain continues to fall across the province.

Widespread flooding

Both Limpopo and Mpumalanga are grappling with severe weather conditions. Relentless rainfall has caused widespread flooding, school closures, infrastructure damage, and the suspension of flights.

People on roofs

Limpopo Cogta spokesperson Tsakani Baloyi said the rain is persisting around Giyani and other areas.

“In some areas, we are told people have to get on top of their roofs to be safe. The chopper from Phalaborwa is going to a place called Maula Ranch.”

Baloyi said Cogta MEC Basikopo Makamu will be visiting some affected areas.

“The MEC is going to Giyani. He was doing a back-to-school campaign, and he could not find any children [at one school] and only a few teachers, as the other teachers could not get to the school.

“So the situation is still dire. It’s still raining,” Baloyi said.

More rain

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said showers are expected to continue throughout the day, with poor visibility, especially in the morning.

“It may become intermittent late in the afternoon, but we expect another 70 to 130mm of rainfall today.”

Schools closed

On Wednesday, Makamu called an emergency meeting to coordinate stakeholders to address the effects of the floods.

“The provincial department of education has issued a circular, advising that schools in places that are badly affected should not let kids go to school for their safety.”

Makamu requested that all mayors working with district disaster officials prepare costed preliminary reports on the damage caused by the rain, to be submitted urgently to the Provincial Disaster Management Centre.

Flights suspended

On Wednesday, Airlink said it suspended all flights to and from Hoedspruit in Limpopo as severe flooding has left many roads impassable and restricted access to the airport, which serves communities in the area, the nearby Kruger National Park, and surrounding lodges and resorts.

Airlink said flights will resume only once the government, the airport operator and local authorities declare it safe for operations.

