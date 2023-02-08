Money to burn: ‘Diesel could end or lower load shedding by two stages’ – De Ruyter

Faizel Patel

As the country continues to suffer from exacerbated load shedding, outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has asked government for money to buy diesel which could help in ending the deliberate power cuts or bring it down to lower stages.

De Ruyter’s remarks came during a parliamentary meeting called to discuss immediate and medium-term solutions to load shedding, funding for the maintenance of coal plants and independent power producers, as well as Eskom’s responses to submissions by organised labour.

Lower stages of load shedding

He tried to explain the need for diesel to help ease load shedding.

“In the short-term, the most viable solution to minimise load shedding is to ensure that Eskom has the funds to run the open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) at their maximum capability. This could save up to two levels of load shedding.”

“The expedited return of Kusile units 1, 2 and 3 could add over 2 100 MW to the grid. Current indications are that it will take at least a year, but an expedited solution is being investigated,” De Ruyter said.

Power station maintenance

De Ruyter said there will be additional focus to prioritise maintenance at the top six power stations including Duvha, Kendal, Kusile, Majuba, Matla and Tutuka.

“These stations where specifically selected as they are amongst the highest contributors to unplanned load losses. Any improvement in these stations will result in massive gains in Energy Availability Factors (EAF) for Generation as a whole.”

Electricity crisis

He added that addressing the electricity crisis will require both the improvement of Eskom’s plant performance while urgently bringing additional capacity online.

“Eskom has regrouped efforts to focus areas to improve people, plant and process performance -essential for turnaround.”

De Ruyter said “external enablers” which includes government is also required to ensure Eskom can deliver on its recovery plan including interventions by law enforcement agencies to address fraud and corruption.

