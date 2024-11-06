DPWI in legal battle to evict tenants from building designated for Tembisa Sassa office

Residents had complained about the lack of a waiting area and inadequate space, which forced them to queue outside.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is engaged in a legal battle with tenants refusing to vacate a building designated to house the Tembisa South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) office.

This was revealed by Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, in a parliamentary response.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Bridget Staff Masango asked the minister if there had been progress on the matter since it was initially raised in 2022.

ALSO READ: Home Affairs spent R343.9 million a year on leased buildings

Sassa Chief Executive Officer Totsie Memela informed the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on 14 September 2022 that Sassa was working with the DPWI to identify a suitable location for the Tembisa office, while Sassa was also conducting its own search for a location.

At that time, the DA had submitted a petition with over 2,000 signatures to the National Assembly, demanding upgrades to the Rabasotho Sassa office.

Residents had complained about the lack of a waiting area and inadequate space, which forced them to queue outside. During adverse weather conditions, they were crowded into a small room used by Sassa officials.

ALSO READ: Public Works department lost R2.5 million monthly to hackers over 10 years

According to the DA, the office’s ablution facilities were also inadequate, with men and women sharing the same facilities.

Hijacked DPWI buildings

Providing an update, the minister confirmed that Sassa, with assistance from the City of Ekurhuleni Municipality, had identified a new office in Tembisa, located about 2 kilometres from the old office.

“There is also a parallel process underway with Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) to identify an alternate building,” said the minister.

ALSO READ: ‘We were found wanting’: Sassa aware of social grant ‘fraud breaches’ since at least 2023

However, the building cannot be used now amid a legal battle to have the current tenants move out.

“The lease of the current occupants has expired, however, the tenants are still occupying the building (illegally) and the matter is before the courts.

“Sassa will only be able to occupy an alternate building once the matter is resolved in court and or DPWI is able to secure a building.”

Last year, the department was tasked with conducting a government-wide investigation into hijacked buildings in the country’s metros.

The ministry was responsible for identifying all hijacked buildings in the country and determining the appropriate actions for these properties.

ALSO READ: Sassa’s SRD Grant system: Students expose alarming rate of fraudulent applications

Out of 29,000 buildings in the Public Works Department’s asset register nationwide, the department said in August that it had started a process to recover approximately 1,260 properties flagged as being illegally occupied under Operation Bring Back.



