Tragedy at KZN coast: One dead, another missing at Zinkwazi and Salmon Bay

Authorities are investigating the incidents.

One person has died, and another is missing in two separate beach-related incidents in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the incidents occurred in Zinkwazi Beach, Salmon Bay, on Tuesday afternoon.

Drowning

IPSS Medical Rescue Samantha Meyrick said authorities are probing the incidents.

“In less than an hour on Tuesday afternoon, KwaDukuza Lifeguards and IPSS Medical Rescue responded to 2 beaches for separate drownings.

“Just after 4pm, reports were received of a swimmer in distress at Salmon Bay in Ballito. Lifeguards from a nearby protected beach responded, and they were able to bring the man ashore and immediately began CPR. Despite the best efforts of paramedics and lifeguards, the man was declared deceased,” Meyrick said.

Missing

Meyrick said they responded to a second incident shortly thereafter.

“Not long after, two teenagers were caught in a rip current at Zinkwazi. One was successfully rescued by lifeguards and was treated by IPSS Medical Rescue. The second unfortunately disappeared beneath the water.

“The water search was called off just before 6pm, and will resume on Wednesday morning. Lifeguards will continue to search the beach until nightfall,” Meyrick said.

IPSS Medical Rescue conveyed its condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

Boat rescue

On Monday, at least 21 fishermen were rescued after their trawler caught fire in the Eastern Cape.

It is understood that the fishing vessel caught ablaze approximately one nautical mile offshore of Noordhoek, Gqeberha.

The fishing vessel had departed the Port of Port Elizabeth earlier, heading to fishing grounds.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gqeberha station commander Mark Dawson said they responded to the incident just before 6pm.

“All 21 casualty crew were rescued by the local fishing vessels that had gone to her assistance. All 21 crew members were reported to be accounted for and safe. We believe that all 21 fishermen are South African.”

Dawson said the cause of the fishing vessel fire will be investigated by the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) and the police.

