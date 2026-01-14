Warning of more heavy rain and severe weather for Kruger National Park

Due to ongoing heavy rainfall across the park, visitors have been urged to revise their travel plans.

With ongoing heavy rains leaving a trail of destruction across the Lowveld in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, affecting several schools, bridges and roads, including the Kruger National Park (KNP), more adverse weather is expected across the region.

This week, South African National Parks (SANParks) warned that guests at the Lower Sabie and Crocodile Bridge rest camps in Kruger National Park will not have access to the Skukuza area.

Severe weather conditions affected Kruger National Park after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 6 warning on Sunday.

According to Vox Weather, this weather pattern is likely to continue.

“The heaviest rainfall has fallen over the eastern escarpment, with close to 300 mm recorded over the past three days.

“Most of the heaviest rain is expected over Limpopo from Tuesday into Wednesday, before spreading south along the escarpment into Mpumalanga from Thursday into Friday,” Vox Weather said.

Due to ongoing heavy rainfall across the park, visitors affected have been urged to revise their travel plans and follow guidance from park officials.

In the latest update, SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli told The Citizen more rain is expected across the Kruger National Park.

“The status quo remains, and all indications point to more rain, particularly in the north.”

Thakhuli previously said there was only one exit route out of Kruger National Park.

“At present, the only available exit route is via the Crocodile River bridge. However, rising water levels pose a risk that this access may become impassable, potentially leaving guests temporarily cut off until water levels recede.

“This decision follows forecasts and observations indicating that water levels in the Crocodile River are rising rapidly, with the Crocodile River bridge expected to become inaccessible, posing a real risk of guests being trapped inside the park,” Thakhuli said.

Thakhuli said they contacted all guests with imminent arrivals at Kruger National Park to reschedule their visits, particularly those planning to enter through affected gates or travel to the affected camps.

