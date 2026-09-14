Drunk driver leaves reed dance maiden with fractured leg

The reed dance maiden was struck by a passing motorist along the R66 in KZN near the Mashobeni Royal Palace.

A 17-year-old girl has been left with a fractured leg after being struck by a vehicle while leaving the Mashobeni Royal Palace on Sunday.

The girl from Richmond participated in the annual KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) reed dance heritage celebration, attended by hundreds this weekend.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, and despite the incident, KZN MEC for Transport Siboniso Duma praised the organisers for a well-managed event.

Duma stated the victim was recovering well at home, and thanked the first responders and health professionals for their prompt assistance.

“We salute the swift reaction from all involved, including community leaders, Khaya Khumalo, and Majuba Mavuso, who worked with health professionals to assist maidens.”

Three times over legal limit

The victim was outside the Mashobeni Royal Palace along the busy R66 when she was struck by a passing motorist.

The driver was stopped by the province’s Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), and was subsequently arrested for appearing to be intoxicated.

“The breathalyser test conducted by the no-nonsense RTI team on the driver showed a reading of 0.74 mg of alcohol per litre in his blood – which is triple the legal limit.

“The driver, who works for a car dealership in Ulundi, was immediately arrested and will appear in court tomorrow,” Duma stated on Sunday.

The MEC said law enforcement will remain alert, coordinating with local municipalities to ensure the maidens’ safety.

RTI and the Operation Shanela team will continue with patrols, inspections, and traffic management as maidens return home,” Duma said.

Over 100 buses for maidens

The MEC took the opportunity to thank those transporting the reed dancer, as well as the efficiency of local authorities.

“Credit should go to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, RTI, Operation Shanela teams, and officers deployed by traffic departments from Jozini, Umhlabuyalingana, Inkosi UMtubatuba, UPhongolo, and Abaqulusi local municipalities.

“We acknowledge excellent efforts that minimised congestion and averted major accidents around eMashobeni Palace, as more than 100 buses and more than 700 taxis picked up maidens.

“At this stage, we wish to commend bus companies, taxi operators, and all drivers for adhering to the rules of the road,” Duma concluded.