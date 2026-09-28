Christmas stabbing: Man gets life for killing partner

A Christmas night argument ended in tragedy when a 42-year-old man fatally stabbed his partner.

A Christmas night argument in Umkomaas ended in tragedy when a 42-year-old man fatally stabbed his partner inside their home, leading a KwaZulu-Natal court to sentence him to life in prison.

The Scottburgh Regional Court handed down the life sentence to Sibusiso Philani Hlongwa following his conviction for the December 2024 murder of his 34-year-old partner in the Mahlongwa area.

A fatal encounter on Christmas night

Trouble began late on 25 December, 2024, when Hlongwa returned home and asked his partner to step into an outbuilding to speak privately. She agreed and followed him.

Family members present at the residence reported hearing her screams from the room around midnight.

When relatives rushed to investigate, they discovered the victim bleeding heavily. Before escaping the scene, Hlongwa had inflicted fatal knife wounds. Paramedics declared her dead shortly after arriving, and police arrested Hlongwa the next day.

Prosecution

Prosecutor Akhile Gcume presented testimony from family members who witnessed the immediate aftermath, along with evidence from the investigating officer, the examining doctor, and official post-mortem findings.

The state also introduced victim impact statements from two relatives, facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Nokukhanya Mkhize. The family detailed the lasting trauma of witnessing the victim’s final moments and described how her death permanently shattered their lives.

In addition to the life term, the court declared Hlongwa unfit to possess a firearm.

Femicide

Addressing the verdict, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara emphasised the agency’s ongoing commitment to tackling systemic violence against women.