Duck officially hands over renovated schools in Limpopo as part of pilot programme

Duck funded the refurbishment of ablution facilities in three schools.

On Thursday, 30 November 2023, Duck officially handed over renovated toilet facilities while commemorating World Toilet Day and raising awareness on the national sanitation crisis and to support every child’s right to decent sanitation and hygiene.

Through the pilot programme, Duck has sponsored and funded the renovation of three schools in the Limpopo region. Currently in a backlist, there are 100 schools in Limpopo that have existing built infrastructure, which isn’t functional or connected to running water and currently susceptible to decay because of a lack of use. Duck’s focus is to renovate these facilities and bring them into function.

“Having access to a clean and safe toilet is part of our basic human rights. Being part of the WASH programme means being able to make an impactful contribution in the livelihoods of our people and making sure that the communities they reside in (including schools) are safe and hygienic. Duck believes in improving the lives of our communities and schools at large.”

“The initiative was about more than trying to bring functional and hygienic toilet facilities to the selected schools, but also an urgent call-to-action that comes from an understanding of the physical harm that unsafe toilets can pose to learners, including the physical and long-term psychological harm,” says Lesego Segopolo, Marketing Director (Africa Cluster).

The event included the attendance of the school principals, school governing bodies and local tribal authorities. Also in attendance was a representative from the Mayor’s office of the Makhado Local Municipality, LDoE for Infrastructure Vhembe West Ms.Machaba, LDoE/ Infrastructure Vhembe East Mr.Kamogelo, a representative from the Collins Chabane Local Municipality and invited community members.

Pfunekani Primary School before renovations. Picture: Supplied

Pfunekani Primary School after renovations. Picture: Supplied

In giving back to Limpopo’s community, Duck funded the refurbishment of ablution facilities in three schools, namely: Tshivhazwaulu Primary School, Pfunekani Primary School and Kaitswe Combined Primary School. The two schools that have been completed and handed over are Tshivhazwaulu and Pfunekani Primary School. Kaitswe Combined Primary School is set for competition on 23 December 2023.

Duck urges all South Africans to join the fight by taking the pledge. This small action ensures that you as consumer can play an active role in helping solve the sanitation crises. Every Duck product you purchase, helps us make an even greater impact. You can also nominate a school in need.

Visit www.takethepledge.co.za and be part of the solution.

