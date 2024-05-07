Get to know padel: A sport Vitality members are enjoying using Discovery Vitality Padel benefit

Padel is the fastest-growing sport worldwide and is creative, fun-filled, and tactical, appealing to the young and old.

Padel is a fast-paced game that combines elements of tennis, squash, and racquetball. The sport has been around for over 50 years and originated in Mexico, the country that’s better known for tacos. Padel is also the fastest-growing sport around the world, with more than 20 million players. That’s because anyone can enjoy it, either on a social or competitive level. While it’s not an Olympic sport yet, some say it’s only a matter of time.

In South Africa, there are more than 75,000 active players. Driven by this growing uptake and interest in the sport, Discovery Vitality recently introduced an upfront 20% discount on court bookings with the Discovery Vitality Padel benefit. This benefit gives Vitality members the ability to book up to four weeks in advance at over 100 padel courts around the country. Proof that the sport is growing in South Africa, Vitality has seen more than 19 000 members signing up for the benefit since it launched in March 2024.

Let’s take a closer look at this exciting sport

Whether you’re a beginner or looking to better your padel skills, here’s a guide on the basics and the fun of padel:

Padel is a racket sport played on a smaller court with a fence or wall. Unlike some sports with elaborate origins, padel was invented almost spontaneously. It is said the creator, Enrique Corcuera, built walls around his tennis court to prevent the ball from going into the neighbour’s garden and that’s how padel started.

The court and equipment : The padel court measures 20m by 10m and is usually a vibrant blue, green, or terracotta colour. Padel racquets are shorter and perforated for better ball control. You don’t need your own equipment right away , it’s possible to rent it when you play . This renting service is offered at the courts at the Discovery Padel Park outside the Discovery headquarters in Sandton or at the 100+ courts within the Discovery Vitality Padel network, which includes selected Africa Padel, Net Set Padel and 10 by 20 padel club courts.

: The padel court measures 20m by 10m and is usually a vibrant blue, green, or terracotta colour. Padel racquets are shorter and perforated for better ball control. You don’t need your own equipment right away . This renting service is offered at the courts at the Discovery Padel Park outside the Discovery headquarters in Sandton or at the 100+ courts within the Discovery Vitality Padel network, which includes selected Africa Padel, Net Set Padel and 10 by 20 padel club courts. Let’s play : Padel is typically played as a doubles match with two people on a side. All players must wear the safety rope of the racquet around their wrist. Teams hit the ball alternately. Rallies end after the ball has bounced twice, touched the fence or walls on the full, hit a player or the ball is hit twice in the same shot. The ball is in play if it bounces in the opposing team’s side of the court. The ball can bounce off any wall, but it can only touch the ground once. Volley hits (before the first bounce) are allowed.

: Padel is typically played as a doubles match with two people on a side. All players must wear the safety rope of the racquet around their wrist. Teams hit the ball alternately. Rallies end after the ball has bounced twice, touched the fence or walls on the full, hit a player or the ball is hit twice in the same shot. The ball is in play if it bounces in the opposing team’s side of the court. The ball can bounce off any wall, but it can only touch the ground once. Volley hits (before the first bounce) are allowed. Serving rules : The first point of the match always starts from the right side of the court. After each point, the server switches sides until the game concludes. Servers must stand behind the line and serve underhand, below the waist. Receivers change positions after every point. The serve must land diagonally over the net into the opponents’ box. On each service, there are two opportunities to put the ball in play – that means if the first service is missed by hitting into the net or the ball bounces out, there’s another chance to serve.

: The first point of the match always starts from the right side of the court. After each point, the server switches sides until the game concludes. Servers must stand behind the line and serve underhand, below the waist. Receivers change positions after every point. The serve must land diagonally over the net into the opponents’ box. On each service, there are two opportunities to put the ball in play – that means if the first service is missed by hitting into the net or the ball bounces out, there’s another chance to serve. How you score: Points are scored as 15-30-40-Game. A game consists of four points. When both players reach 40 points, the one with a two-point advantage wins the game. A player wins a set after securing six games with a minimum 2-point lead. To win, you must clinch two out of three sets.

Join the 20 million players around the world for fitness that’s fun

Padel is social and a great way to connect with friends and meet new people. The doubles format encourages camaraderie. The game is action-packed, and the smaller court and wall make for exciting rallies, twists, and creative angles and shots. It’s a game that lets you use power, finesse, and strategy – you’ll think on your feet!

Does it sound like something you’d like? Then find a padel court near you – you’ll be in the good company of 20 million active players. Discovery Vitality will also be hosting exciting new padel events to encourage more people to get on the courts across the country.

